MobileX Unwraps Holiday Savings: Lock In a Year of Wireless for Under $6 a Month

Up to 34% Off with Black Friday Deals and New Pay-in-Advance Options

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today unveiled its biggest holiday savings yet. The company is introducing limited-time Black Friday offers and new Pay-in-Advance options that make it easier than ever for customers to save while staying connected this season and beyond.

With MobileX’s new Pay-in-Advance options, both new and existing customers can save up to 20% off when paying ahead.

Starting today, new customers can save up to 34% on new wireless plans with MobileX's Black Friday offers, with service starting at under $6 a month.* New customers can choose flexible data options from 1GB to unlimited, all powered by one of the fastest 5G networks in America. Black Friday Deals will run through the Holiday season and end December 31, 2025.

Black Friday Deals:

$5.83/month* for 12 months: 1GB of high-speed data, unlimited talk and text. and spam filtering for a total of $69.96 (34% savings)

1GB of high-speed data, unlimited talk and text. and spam filtering for a total of $69.96 (34% savings) $10.88/month* for 3 months: Unlimited 10 plan with 10GB of high-speed data and unlimited talk and text for a total of $32.64 (27% savings)

Pay-in-Advance Savings:

5% off when you pay for 3 months in advance

off when you pay for in advance 10% off when you pay for 6 months in advance

off when you pay for in advance 20% off when you pay for 12 months in advance

"This holiday season, we're making it simple to lock in the savings all year long. Whether you're paying ahead to stretch your budget or customizing a plan that fits your lifestyle, MobileX puts the power and savings back in your hands," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX.

MobileX gives customers the freedom to create AI-powered plans tailored to their needs, with everyday options starting as low as $3.48 a month*. MobileX is available through the MobileX iOS / Android apps, mymobilex.com , Walmart.com and in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores.

For more information on MobileX and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex.com .

* Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

