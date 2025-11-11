MobileX Taps BMX Icon Ryan 'R-Willy' Williams as Global Ambassador

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, is thrilled to welcome BMX legend Ryan 'R-Willy' Williams as its inaugural Global Ambassador. Fresh off an impressive run on the Australian leg of Nitro Circus's Off The Rails World Tour, Ryan will now represent MobileX globally, beginning with the tour's North American dates starting later this month.

"BMX is all about taking risks, pushing boundaries and doing things your way, which is why I'm pumped to join MobileX as their first Global Ambassador," said Ryan. "They give people freedom and control with their wireless service, just like how I get to follow my own flow on the course. I can't wait to bring my energy and passion to everything we do together."

Ryan has earned global recognition as one of the most accomplished freestyle BMX athletes in the world. This partnership expands on his previous collaborations with MobileX during last year's Nitro Circus and X Games Ventura events.

"Ryan perfectly captures the fearless, boundary-pushing energy we value at MobileX," said Peter Adderton, Founder and CEO of MobileX. "Just as he pushes limits in BMX, we're pushing the limits of wireless, giving users total control, flexibility and freedom. As our first Global Ambassador, he shows that wireless doesn't have to be old-school or restrictive; it can be flexible, empowering and as exciting as his stunts on the course."

Catch Ryan with Nitro Circus at one of the following North American stops:

Nov 29 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center





Dec 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena





Dec 6 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena





Dec 7 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Arena





Dec 10 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center





Dec 12 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum





Dec 13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena





Dec 14 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena





Dec 18 - Vancouver, B.C. - Rogers Arena





Dec 20 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place





Dec 21 - Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

How to Get MobileX

MobileX delivers freedom and flexibility in wireless by helping customers pay only for what they use. Unlike traditional carriers that lock users into rigid plans, MobileX is the only wireless provider that uses AI to analyze a customer's actual behavior, forecast their usage and recommend the most efficient plan based on their needs. New customers can activate service through the MobileX iOS / Android apps, mymobilex.com , Walmart.com or at more than 3,700 Walmart stores.

For more information on MobileX's offerings, visit mymobilex.com . Additional information on Nitro Circus and tour dates can be found at nitrocircus.com .

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier, delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

