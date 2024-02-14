Cutting-Edge Beverage Alcohol Technology Company, Bespoken Spirits, Generates Tremendous Traction Nationwide with Notable Recent Company Milestones

YoY Growth, Expansion into New Markets, New Distributor Partners, New Products and Hiring of Notable New Executive Talent

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoken Spirits, an award-winning, sustainably focused beverage alcohol company offering revolutionary distillation with unparalleled quality, is pleased to announce notable company milestones across the organization as they head into a new year.

Company Growth

Bespoken Spirits

YoY Growth: 2022 $303K Revenue; 2023 $1.3M ; Projecting $2.7M in 2024.

Expansion into New Markets

Recent launches into additional priority markets including Texas , Florida , Tennessee , Georgia , Kentucky , Michigan , New York , North Carolina with expansion into Illinois and Colorado in 2024.

Distribution Partners

Strategic alignment with some of the leading beverage alcohol distributors including RNDC (Republican National Distributing Company) in TX, FL, KY; Empire Distributing in TN and GA and L&J Distributing in NY.

New Product Offerings

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Hell House Whiskey

Whiskey Myers and Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey

The company will be launching a new celebrity-backed whiskey this year in collaboration with The Best Man Group including Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, Morris Chestnut and Malcolm Lee.

Recent Executive Hire Of-Note

Recent hiring of Joe Fortune , Current CEO of Jägermeister , as new Bespoken Board of Director

, Current CEO of , as new Bespoken Board of Director Laurel Dixon as Director of Marketing

as Director of Marketing Lisa Black as Director of Sales

"2023 was a transformational year for Bespoken Spirits using our state-of-the-art spirits maturation technology to launch two new artist partnership brands and three new Bespoken whiskeys," states Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken Spirits. Iglesias continues, "With a solid foundation laid, we are poised to take the business to even higher levels in 2024. Exciting times ahead as we introduce this disruptive technology to the world."

The recent company momentum comes on the heels of the launch of a new capital raise of $9 M Series C.

Bespoken Spirits is revolutionizing the whiskey industry by marrying advanced technology with deep flavor insights. Like 23 & Me maps genetics, the company can pinpoint and recreate distinct flavors that resonate with consumers, crafting unique aged whiskey in as little as 4 days using our Activator technology. This efficient process consumes (99%) less water, wood, and energy with higher margins. Bespoken is the ideal partner for celebrities and major distilleries aiming to create or swiftly scale their products without compromising on quality.

