Cutting-Edge Cinema Format '4DX with ScreenX' Continues to Make its Mark with Record-Breaking Attendance in Japan and China

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today, 4DX with ScreenX, the award-winning cinema technology format, a convergence of the multi-sensory 4DX and the 270-degree panoramic ScreenX, have been receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from moviegoers across China and Japan, experiencing sold out screenings and soaring occupancy rates, doubling that of standard 2D formats.

The latest opening of 4DX with ScreenX, located in Grand Cinema Sunshine in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, opened July 19 to Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home", extending its run by four weeks due to sold out screenings during prime-time slots and recording attendance rates as high as 99% during peak showing times. In China, 4DX with ScreenX attendance numbers also soared, occupancy rates doubling that of standard 2D formats for "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

"We had a strong desire to have Japanese customers experience the world's best technology at Grand Cinema Sunshine. Most of all, 4DX with ScreenX is one of the main features of Grand Cinema Sunshine, and it provides moviegoers with an innovative and exciting cinema experience," said Shinichi Sasaki, President of Cinema Sunshine.

The 4DX with ScreenX technology first debuted in South Korea at CGV Yongsan in 2017, launching onto the scene with a 97% attendance rate during its opening weekend. Its massive popularity led to locations in France and China the following year and by 2019, the cutting-edge format opened 13 new locations across Europe and Asia. As of August 2019, 4DX with ScreenX has been installed in 17 screens around the world, including nine in China, five in South Korea, two in France and Japan's first 4DX with ScreenX auditorium in Tokyo - and upcoming next year will be the first 4DX with ScreenX of Mexico.

4DX with ScreenX is a convergence of the two most advanced theatre technologies on the market today: the motion seating and environmental effects of 4DX that synchronize with the action on-screen and ScreenX, a 270-degree panoramic cinema experience that projects selected scenes onto the left and right walls of the auditorium, bringing moviegoers beyond the frame of the movie screen. It makes for a unique and exciting cinema experience, now becoming more and more available to audiences around the world.

4DX with ScreenX was recognized at the esteemed Edison Awards taking home Silver in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2018 and its parent company CJ 4DPLEX was awarded the Most Innovative Company in 2019 for Live Events for its 4DX with ScreenX technology by Fast Company.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 77,400 4DX seats operate in 664 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 235 screens around the world in 20 countries.

