Cville Great Mother Fest Brings Sacred Creativity, Feminine Power, and Community Connection to Charlottesville on April 14

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cville Great Mother Fest arrives on Tuesday, April 14, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST, inviting the community into a powerful afternoon of creativity, connection, and celebration. This gathering coincides with the global Great Mother March, as participants pause for one day during their Walk for Love from Asheville to Washington, D.C., bringing their message of unity and compassion to Charlottesville.

Hosted in collaboration with EcoDome at IX Art Park, this immersive festival offers a vibrant space to reconnect with the sacred feminine through intuitive art, music, play, and shared intention. The event is part of a growing movement calling individuals to embody feminine wisdom, creativity, care for Mother Earth, and resilience in a rapidly evolving world.

Throughout the day, attendees will experience a curated blend of live music, wellness offerings, local food and beverage vendors, spoken word performances, and ceremonial experiences designed to awaken creativity and deepen self-awareness. Musical performances will feature Downbeat Project, Tomato Moon, Ysa, and more. Guests can explore hands-on creative activities at the Creation Station, including crafting magic wands with The Scrappy Elephant, bracelet making, and learning to knit.

A variety of food trucks will be available on-site, along with nearby dining options such as Bad Luck Ramen and Brazos Tacos. A full bar featuring local wine, beer, and spirits will also be available.

"The Great Mother Fest is a space to remember who we are at our core," say event organizers. "Through creativity and ceremony, we reconnect with our intuition, reclaim our voice, and rise into greater purpose together."

More than an art event, the Cville Great Mother Fest is a community-centered experience that brings together artists, entrepreneurs, healers, and individuals seeking inspiration, connection, and alignment. Attendees are encouraged to engage authentically, explore freely, and connect meaningfully with others on a shared path of creativity and conscious living.

In a time when many are seeking grounding and inspiration, this gathering offers a meaningful space to pause, create, and reconnect from within, contributing to a larger global intention of healing, empowerment, and unity through creative expression and feminine leadership.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM EST

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Learn More & Register: https://www.greatmothermarch.com/home-1

Hosted by: https://www.cocolatastudio.com

Media Contact: Dawn Sinkule at [email protected]

SOURCE Great Mother March