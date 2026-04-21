Great Mother March Completes 32-Day Walk of Love, Arrives on National Mall as Only Earth Day Gathering

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, the Great Mother March will arrive on the National Mall, completing a 32-day walking pilgrimage from Asheville, North Carolina. The gathering stands as the only Earth Day event taking place on the National Mall this year, offering a distinct and meaningful moment of connection, reflection, and collective intention.

At a time when the landscape of environmental advocacy is evolving, the Great Mother March brings a renewed expression of care for Mother Earth grounded not in urgency alone, but in relationship, presence, and shared experience.

The March is a walking pilgrimage honoring Mother Earth, the feminine principle, and the interconnection between humanity and the natural world. Participants have journeyed together through small, rural communities, feeling welcomed, supported and inspired by each one. The Monks' Walk for Peace affirmed the call Whitney Freya felt in December 2024 to create The Great Mother March & inspired the community's participation.

The Earth Day arrival invites the public into a culminating gathering centered on creativity, community, and reverence for life. Programming on the Mall will include guided reflection, creative expression, and community connection, alongside contributions from spiritual leaders, artists, and advocates. Amanda Hendker Voss, minister of First Congregational Church D.C., will offer remarks, bringing a faith-based perspective on stewardship, care, and collective responsibility.

More than a traditional event, the Great Mother March reflects a broader cultural shift toward relational living where the Earth is not viewed as a resource, but as a living system we belong to and care for.

"What we're witnessing is the power of community. On the March, we have experienced connection with people met at diners and gas stations, each one honored and echoed the desire to return to an environment of mutual respect and cooperation," said the Founder, Whitney Freya.

In a time of increasing environmental urgency and social fragmentation, the Great Mother March offers a grounded and hopeful expression of what becomes possible when people come together in reverence, creativity, and shared purpose.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Location: National Mall, Washington, D.C.

Occasion: Earth Day Arrival of the Great Mother March

Learn More: https://www.greatmothermarch.com/home-1

SOURCE Great Mother March