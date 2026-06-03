CVLT Deadline Alert: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Commvault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on July 17, 2026

Alert: Commvault's January 27, 2026 ARR Miss Erased $40.23 Per Share in Value as the Market Repriced CVLT Stock After Concealed Product Mix Risks Surfaced

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $129.36 on January 26, 2026, CVLT shares collapsed to $89.13 the following day, a single-session loss of $40.23 per share, or over 31%. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 17, 2026.

How the Market Repriced CVLT After the Corrective Disclosure

On January 27, 2026, Commvault reported fiscal third quarter 2026 results that fell materially short of the ARR growth targets the Company had publicly set. Net new ARR came in at $39 million, missing the $45 million projection that management had provided just three months earlier. The lawsuit contends that the market had priced CVLT shares based on guidance that failed to account for known variables, specifically the impact of SaaS deal composition on ARR calculations.

When Commvault's Chief Accounting Officer disclosed that 70% of net new ARR was driven by SaaS deals, which land at average selling prices two to three times lower than term software licenses, the market rapidly removed the artificial inflation from CVLT's stock price.

Analyst Reassessment Confirmed the Magnitude of Market Harm

The correction was not limited to price. Analysts immediately reassessed the stock:

CFRA downgraded CVLT from Buy to Hold and slashed its price target from $172 to $101

Mizuho cut its target from $180 to $140, calling the quarter "underwhelming" and noting the ARR shortfall versus the $40-$45 million range

DA Davidson reduced its target from $185 to $135, stating that management's explanations for the miss "do not seem to have been enough for investors"

DA Davidson further noted that for management's SaaS mix explanation to hold, one would have to believe that modest SaaS upside somehow prevented reps from closing term-license deals with other customers

Check if you can recover your investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

Why the Market Reaction Was So Severe

The action asserts that the corrective disclosure did not merely reveal a single quarter's shortfall. It exposed a structural mismatch between the guidance framework Commvault had presented and the actual economics of its evolving product mix. Investors had relied on repeated, escalating projections, from 16%-17% total ARR growth in April 2025, to 18% in July, to 18%-19% in October, without being told that the growing SaaS composition of new deals would mechanically reduce the ARR contribution per customer. The filing states that this omission rendered each successive guidance increase more misleading than the last.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The speed and severity of CVLT's repricing on January 27 reflects how significantly the market valued the information that had allegedly been withheld," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ☎(212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is July 17, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CVLT Lawsuit

Q: How much did CVLT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 31%, a decline of $40.23 per share, after Commvault disclosed that fiscal third quarter 2026 ARR growth missed the $45 million projection. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: When did Commvault allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on January 27, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What is the CVLT lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 17, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my CVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 17, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP