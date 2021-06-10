CVPR 2021 to Unveil Latest Research on Global AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision During Virtual Event
Jun 10, 2021, 09:17 ET
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 10 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference—the largest event exploring artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision research and applications—will take place 19-25 June 2021 as an all-virtual event. Featuring presentations, tutorials, workshops, and panels delivered by leading authors, academics, and experts, the event is expected to attract more than 7,500 attendees.
As a fully virtual event, attendees will have access to all CVPR program components through a robust, fully searchable, password-protected portal. Credentials to access the portal are provided to attendees upon registration.
The main conference features 1600 papers organized into 12 paper sessions: each paper with a five-minute pre-recorded video and a PDF of the poster. An asynchronous text chat will be available for each paper. Authors will have live individual Q&A during the 12 papers sessions at the posted times. Attendees can view the presentations and videos on demand. CVPR panels, workshops, and tutorials will be conducted via live video with live Q&A between presenters and participants. Multiple online networking events with video and text chat elements are also included.
To encourage creative dialogue, this year's 15 invited speakers have been organized into three panel sessions loosely based on the speakers' research area:
- Panel 1 - Ethics in AI and AI/CV in developing nations
- Panel 2 - Machine learning in computer vision
- Panel 3 - Human and robotic perception
An additional panel session titled "Computer Vision Meets Security" will explore computer vision and security foundations, and the related impacts on technology, market, and research.
Details on the full virtual CVPR 2021 schedule can be found on the conference website under the program menu. Times are provided for several times zones.
Interested individuals can still register for CVPR at http://cvpr2021.thecvf.com/node/47. Accredited members of the media can register for the CVPR virtual conference by emailing [email protected].
