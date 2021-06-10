CVPR 2021 to Unveil Latest Research on Global AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision During Virtual Event

As a fully virtual event, attendees will have access to all CVPR program components through a robust, fully searchable, password-protected portal. Credentials to access the portal are provided to attendees upon registration.

The main conference features 1600 papers organized into 12 paper sessions: each paper with a five-minute pre-recorded video and a PDF of the poster. An asynchronous text chat will be available for each paper. Authors will have live individual Q&A during the 12 papers sessions at the posted times. Attendees can view the presentations and videos on demand. CVPR panels, workshops, and tutorials will be conducted via live video with live Q&A between presenters and participants. Multiple online networking events with video and text chat elements are also included.

To encourage creative dialogue, this year's 15 invited speakers have been organized into three panel sessions loosely based on the speakers' research area:

Panel 1 - Ethics in AI and AI/CV in developing nations

Panel 2 - Machine learning in computer vision

Panel 3 - Human and robotic perception

An additional panel session titled "Computer Vision Meets Security" will explore computer vision and security foundations, and the related impacts on technology, market, and research.

Details on the full virtual CVPR 2021 schedule can be found on the conference website under the program menu. Times are provided for several times zones.

Interested individuals can still register for CVPR at http://cvpr2021.thecvf.com/node/47. Accredited members of the media can register for the CVPR virtual conference by emailing [email protected].

About CVPR

CVPR is the premier annual computer vision and pattern recognition conference. With first-in-class technical content, a main program, tutorials, workshops, a leading-edge expo, and attended by more than 7,500 people annually, CVPR creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for networking, recruiting, inspiration, and motivation.

About the IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, the IEEE Computer Society offers international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

About the Computer Vision Foundation

The Computer Vision Foundation is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster and support research on all aspects of computer vision. Together with the IEEE Computer Society, it co-sponsors the two largest computer vision conferences: CVPR and the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV).

