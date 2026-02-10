CVS HEALTH CORPORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased to $105.7 billion, up 8.2% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $2.30 and Adjusted EPS of $1.09

Full-Year Highlights

Total revenues increased to a record high $402.1 billion, up 7.8% compared to prior year

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.39 and Adjusted EPS of $6.75

Generated cash flow from operations of $10.6 billion

Operational Highlights

CVS Pharmacy ® successfully completed the transition to cost-based reimbursement across its Commercial, Third-Party Discount, Medicare and Medicaid businesses.

successfully completed the transition to cost-based reimbursement across its Commercial, Third-Party Discount, Medicare and Medicaid businesses. Aetna ® continues to improve the experience for health care professionals and their patients, approving more than 95% of all eligible prior authorizations within 24 hours, with many completed instantaneously.

continues to improve the experience for health care professionals and their patients, approving more than 95% of all eligible prior authorizations within 24 hours, with many completed instantaneously. Caremark® closes out 2025 with significant customer wins and strong retention, providing momentum into 2026.

2026 Full-Year Guidance

Confirmed GAAP diluted EPS guidance range of $5.94 to $6.14

Confirmed Adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.00 to $7.20

Updated cash flow from operations guidance to at least $9.0 billion from at least $10.0 billion

CEO Commentary

"Our fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate the progress we are making in transforming the health care experience with our unique collection of businesses. From lowering drug prices, to improving navigation of health care, to being the front door of care across our country, we are well positioned to achieve our ambition to be the most trusted health care company in America."

- David Joyner, CVS Health President and CEO

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Results Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 105,693

$ 97,710

$ 7,983 Operating income 2,112

2,368

(256) Adjusted operating income (1) 2,597

2,728

(131) Diluted earnings per share $ 2.30

$ 1.30

$ 1.00 Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.09

$ 1.19

$ (0.10)

Fourth quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $2.30 increased from $1.30 in the prior year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 decreased from $1.19 in the prior year, primarily due to a decline in adjusted operating income in the Health Care Benefits segment, reflecting changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA").

Consolidated fourth quarter and full-year results



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 105,693

$ 97,710

$ 7,983

$ 402,067

$ 372,809

$ 29,258 Operating income 2,112

2,368

(256)

4,660

8,516

(3,856) Adjusted operating income (1) 2,597

2,728

(131)

14,443

11,976

2,467 Net income 2,923

1,623

1,300

1,728

4,586

(2,858) Diluted earnings per share $ 2.30

$ 1.30

$ 1.00

$ 1.39

$ 3.66

$ (2.27) Adjusted EPS (2) $ 1.09

$ 1.19

$ (0.10)

$ 6.75

$ 5.42

$ 1.33

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year:

Total revenues increased 8.2% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased 7.8% in the year ended December 31, 2025 driven by growth across all operating segments.

Operating income decreased 10.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to a decrease in adjusted operating income and a decline in net realized capital gains compared to the prior year.

Operating income decreased 45.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 primarily due to a $5.7 billion goodwill impairment charge related to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit and approximately $1.2 billion of legacy litigation charges, both recorded during the year ended December 31, 2025. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in adjusted operating income and the absence of approximately $1.2 billion of restructuring charges recorded in the prior year.

Adjusted operating income decreased 4.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased 20.6% in the year ended December 31, 2025. See pages 3 through 5 for a discussion of the adjusted operating income performance of the Company's segments.

Interest expense increased $29 million, or 3.8%, and $161 million, or 5.4%, respectively, primarily as a result of long-term debt issuances in December 2024 and August 2025.

The Company recorded an income tax benefit at an effective income tax rate of (115.9)% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to income tax expense at an effective income tax rate of 23.7% in the prior year. The change was due to a worthless stock deduction associated with a subsidiary that filed for bankruptcy in 2025.

The effective income tax rate for the full year decreased to 19.1% compared to 25.4% in the prior year due to the worthless stock deduction described above, partially offset by the impact of the goodwill impairment charge and the legacy litigation charges recorded during 2025, both of which were not deductible for income tax purposes.

Health Care Benefits segment

The Health Care Benefits segment offers a full range of insured and self-insured ("ASC") medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health products and services. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 36,293

$ 32,958

$ 3,335

$ 143,354

$ 130,665

$ 12,689 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (676)

(439)

(237)

2,939

307

2,632 Medical benefit ratio ("MBR") (3) 94.8 %

94.8 %

— %

91.2 %

92.5 %

(1.3) % Medical membership (4)











26.6

27.1

(0.5)

Total revenues increased 10.1% and 9.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increases in the Government business, largely due to the impact of the IRA on the Medicare Part D program.

Adjusted operating loss increased $237 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the IRA and the unfavorable year-over-year impact of premium deficiency reserves, partially offset by improved underlying performance in the Government business.

Adjusted operating income increased $2.6 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved underlying performance in the Government business and higher favorable prior year development.

The MBR of 94.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2025 remained consistent with the prior year as improved underlying performance in the Government business was offset by changes in the seasonality of the Medicare Part D program due to the impact of the IRA.

The MBR decreased to 91.2% in the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 92.5% in the prior year primarily driven by improved underlying performance in the Government business and higher favorable prior year development.

Medical membership as of December 31, 2025 of 26.6 million decreased 112,000 members compared with September 30, 2025 reflecting declines in the individual exchange product line, partially offset by an increase in Commercial ASC membership. Medical membership as of December 31, 2025 decreased 504,000 members compared with December 31, 2024, reflecting declines in the individual exchange and Government product lines, partially offset by an increase in Commercial ASC membership.

Prior years' health care costs payable estimates developed favorably by $2.0 billion during the year ended December 31, 2025. This development is reported on a basis consistent with the prior years' development reported in the health care costs payable table in the Company's annual audited financial statements and does not directly correspond to an increase in 2025 operating results.

Days claims payable were 38.9 days as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 3.6 days compared to September 30, 2025.

See the supplemental information on page 18 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Care Benefits segment.

Health Services segment

The Health Services segment provides a full range of pharmacy benefit management ("PBM") solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 51,244

$ 47,020

$ 4,224

$ 190,425

$ 173,605

$ 16,820 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,923

1,761

162

7,151

7,243

(92) Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 491.9

499.4

(7.5)

1,900.7

1,917.6

(16.9)

Total revenues increased 9.0% and 9.7% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation, partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Adjusted operating income increased 9.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by improved purchasing economics, partially offset by continued pharmacy client price improvements.

Adjusted operating income decreased 1.3% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior year primarily driven by continued pharmacy client price improvements and the impact of a higher medical benefit ratio in the Company's health care delivery business, partially offset by improved purchasing economics and pharmacy drug mix.

Pharmacy claims processed decreased 1.5% and 0.9% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 19 for additional information regarding the performance of the Health Services segment.

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells a wide assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise. The segment also provides pharmacy fulfillment services to support the Health Services segment's specialty and mail order pharmacy offerings. The segment results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Total revenues $ 37,660

$ 33,514

$ 4,146

$ 139,367

$ 124,500

$ 14,867 Adjusted operating income (1) 1,911

1,758

153

6,040

5,774

266 Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 473.8

445.9

27.9

1,808.8

1,715.5

93.3

Total revenues increased 12.4% and 11.9% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by pharmacy drug mix and increased prescription volume, including incremental volume resulting from the Company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions, partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of recent generic drug introductions.

Adjusted operating income increased 8.7% and 4.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased prescription volume, including incremental volume resulting from the Company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions, as well as favorable drug mix, partially offset by continued pharmacy reimbursement pressure and increased investments in the segment's colleagues and capabilities.

Prescriptions filled increased 6.3% and 5.4% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year primarily driven by increased utilization and incremental volume resulting from the Company's Rite Aid prescription file acquisitions.

Same store prescription volume(6)(11) increased 9.7% and 8.0% on a 30-day equivalent basis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to the prior year.

See the supplemental information on page 20 for additional information regarding the performance of the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

Teleconference and webcast

The Company will be holding a conference call today for investors at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year results. An audio webcast of the call will be broadcast simultaneously for all interested parties through the Investor Relations section of the CVS Health website at http://investors.cvshealth.com. This webcast will be archived and available on the website for a one-year period following the conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company presents both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist in the comparison of the Company's past financial performance with its current financial performance. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" beginning on page 11 and endnotes beginning on page 24 for explanations of non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. See pages 14 through 16 and page 23 for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health Corporation. Statements in this press release that are forward-looking include, but are not limited to, the information under the headings "2026 Full-Year Guidance", "CEO Commentary" and "Financial Results Summary" and the information included in the reconciliations and endnotes. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and our Current Reports on Form 8-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. CVS Health does not assume any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, In millions, except per share amounts 2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Products $ 67,042

$ 61,911

$ 249,908

$ 231,521 Premiums 34,017

30,913

134,751

122,896 Services 4,040

4,131

15,175

16,239 Net investment income 594

755

2,233

2,153 Total revenues 105,693

97,710

402,067

372,809 Operating costs:













Cost of products sold 59,060

55,268

221,167

206,287 Health care costs 33,066

29,543

125,538

115,121 Operating expenses 11,455

10,521

44,977

41,706 Goodwill impairment —

—

5,725

— Restructuring charges —

10

—

1,179 Total operating costs 103,581

95,342

397,407

364,293 Operating income 2,112

2,368

4,660

8,516 Interest expense (787)

(758)

(3,119)

(2,958) Gain on early extinguishment of debt —

491

—

491 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary —

—

483

— Other income 29

25

112

99 Income before income tax provision 1,354

2,126

2,136

6,148 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,569)

503

408

1,562 Net income 2,923

1,623

1,728

4,586 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 20

21

40

28 Net income attributable to CVS Health $ 2,943

$ 1,644

$ 1,768

$ 4,614















Net income per share attributable to CVS Health:













Basic $ 2.32

$ 1.31

$ 1.40

$ 3.67 Diluted $ 2.30

$ 1.30

$ 1.39

$ 3.66 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 1,270

1,259

1,267

1,259 Diluted 1,277

1,261

1,271

1,262

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



At December 31, In millions 2025

2024 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,453

$ 8,586 Investments 2,145

2,407 Accounts receivable, net 39,779

36,469 Inventories 19,246

18,107 Other current assets 5,091

3,076 Total current assets 74,714

68,645 Long-term investments 32,669

28,934 Property and equipment, net 13,083

12,993 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,973

15,944 Goodwill 85,478

91,272 Intangible assets, net 25,508

27,323 Separate accounts assets 1,994

3,311 Other assets 5,119

4,793 Total assets $ 253,538

$ 253,215







Liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 17,641

$ 15,892 Pharmacy claims and discounts payable 26,344

24,166 Health care costs payable 15,399

15,064 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,387

20,810 Other insurance liabilities 1,116

1,183 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,737

1,751 Short-term debt —

2,119 Current portion of long-term debt 4,068

3,624 Total current liabilities 88,692

84,609 Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,643

14,899 Long-term debt 60,502

60,527 Deferred income taxes 3,832

3,806 Separate accounts liabilities 1,994

3,311 Other long-term insurance liabilities 4,716

4,902 Other long-term liabilities 4,777

5,431 Total liabilities 178,156

177,485







Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock —

— Common stock and capital surplus 50,402

49,661 Treasury stock (36,790)

(36,818) Retained earnings 61,196

62,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 406

(120) Total CVS Health shareholders' equity 75,214

75,560 Noncontrolling interests 168

170 Total shareholders' equity 75,382

75,730 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 253,538

$ 253,215

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, In millions 2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:





Cash receipts from customers $ 389,128

$ 357,995 Cash paid for inventory, prescriptions dispensed and health services rendered (216,493)

(197,726) Insurance benefits paid (121,238)

(109,464) Cash paid to other suppliers and employees (37,570)

(38,821) Interest and investment income received 1,969

1,735 Interest paid (2,991)

(2,909) Income taxes paid (2,166)

(1,703) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,639

9,107







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 12,383

10,353 Purchases of investments (15,012)

(15,191) Purchases of property and equipment (2,832)

(2,781) Acquisitions (net of cash and restricted cash acquired) (436)

(95) Other 26

101 Net cash used in investing activities (5,871)

(7,613)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net (2,119)

1,919 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 3,969

7,913 Repayments of long-term debt (3,629)

(4,773) Repurchase of common stock —

(3,023) Dividends paid (3,397)

(3,373) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 394

361 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (158)

(185) Other —

26 Net cash used in financing activities (4,940)

(1,135) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (172)

359 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 8,884

8,525 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 8,712

$ 8,884

CVS HEALTH CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, In millions 2025

2024 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Net income $ 1,728

$ 4,586 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,606

4,597 Goodwill impairment 5,725

— Stock-based compensation 535

540 Loss on sale of subsidiary 236

— Gain on early extinguishment of debt —

(491) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (483)

— Restructuring charges (impairment of long-lived assets) —

840 Deferred income taxes 102

(572) Other items (336)

(502) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable, net (3,498)

(1,301) Inventories (1,267)

(102) Other assets (2,593)

(38) Accounts payable and pharmacy claims and discounts payable 3,855

2,335 Health care costs payable and other insurance liabilities 16

2,757 Other liabilities 2,013

(3,542) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,639

$ 9,107

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current and expected future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release and which may be referred to on the conference call discussing the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the conference call that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company's definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted operating income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics, as applicable: amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance.

For the periods covered in this press release, the following items are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures described above, as applicable, because the Company believes they neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance:

The Company's acquisition activities have resulted in the recognition of intangible assets as required under the acquisition method of accounting which consist primarily of trademarks, customer contracts/relationships, covenants not to compete, technology, provider networks and value of business acquired. Definite-lived intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and are tested for impairment when events indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable. The amortization of intangible assets is reflected in operating expenses within each segment. Although intangible assets contribute to the Company's revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the Company's acquisition activity. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Intangible asset amortization excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure represents the entire amount recorded within the Company's GAAP financial statements, and the revenue generated by the associated intangible assets has not been excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure. Intangible asset amortization is excluded from the related non-GAAP financial measure because the amortization, unlike the related revenue, is not affected by operations of any particular period unless an intangible asset becomes impaired or the estimated useful life of an intangible asset is revised.

The Company's net realized capital gains and losses arise from various types of transactions, primarily in the course of managing a portfolio of assets that support the payment of insurance liabilities. Net realized capital gains and losses are reflected in net investment income (loss) within each segment. These capital gains and losses are the result of investment decisions, market conditions and other economic developments that are unrelated to the performance of the Company's business, and the amount and timing of these capital gains and losses do not directly relate to the underwriting of the Company's insurance products, the services performed for the Company's customers or the sale of the Company's products or services. Accordingly, the Company believes excluding net realized capital gains and losses enhances the Company's and investors' ability to compare the Company's past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the acquisition-related integration costs relate to the acquisitions of Signify Health, Inc. and Oak Street Health, Inc. The acquisition-related integration costs are reflected in operating expenses within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the goodwill impairment charge relates to the Health Care Delivery reporting unit within the Health Services segment.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge primarily relates to the write down of long-lived assets in connection with the planned closure of certain existing Oak Street Health clinics in 2026, as well as associated severance and employee-related costs expected to be incurred. The Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.

During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the opioid litigation charges relate to changes in the Company's accrual related to ongoing opioid litigation matters.

During the year ended December 31, 2025 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the office real estate optimization charges primarily relate to the abandonment of leased real estate and the related right-of-use assets and property and equipment in connection with the Company's evaluation of corporate office real estate space in response to its ongoing flexible work arrangement. The office real estate optimization charges are reflected in operating expenses within each segment.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded legacy litigation charges related to two court decisions associated with its past business practices.

In April 2025, a jury found Omnicare, LLC ("Omnicare") and CVS Health Corporation liable in connection with alleged violations of the federal False Claims Act related to dispensing practices by Omnicare from 2010, prior to its acquisition by the Company in 2015, through 2018. Damages were found only with respect to Omnicare. Accordingly, the Company recorded a litigation charge of $387 million during the first quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a charge of $542 million, reflecting penalties assessed under the False Claims Act. These litigation charges are reflected in operating expenses within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

In June 2025, a court found certain subsidiaries of CVS Health Corporation liable for damages in connection with a complaint filed in February 2014, in which the government declined to intervene, related to PBM direct and indirect remuneration reporting practices for two clients from 2010 through 2016, which the Company has since modified. In connection with this court decision, the Company recorded a litigation charge of $291 million during the second quarter of 2025. This litigation charge is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.

In April 2025, a jury found Omnicare, LLC ("Omnicare") and CVS Health Corporation liable in connection with violations of the federal False Claims Act related to dispensing practices by Omnicare from 2010, prior to its acquisition by the Company in 2015, through 2018. Damages were found only with respect to Omnicare. Accordingly, the Company recorded a litigation charge of $387 million during the first quarter of 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a charge of $542 million, reflecting penalties assessed under the False Claims Act. These litigation charges are reflected in operating expenses within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment. In June 2025, a court found certain subsidiaries of CVS Health Corporation liable for damages in connection with a complaint filed in February 2014, in which the government declined to intervene, related to PBM direct and indirect remuneration reporting practices for two clients from 2010 through 2016, which the Company has since modified. In connection with this court decision, the Company recorded a litigation charge of $291 million during the second quarter of 2025. This litigation charge is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the loss on the wind down and sale of Accountable Care assets represents the pre-tax loss on the divestiture of the Company's Medicare Shared Savings Program ("MSSP") operations, which the Company sold in March 2025, as well as costs incurred in connection with the process of winding down the Company's Accountable Care Organization Realizing Equity, Access and Community Health ("ACO REACH") operations. The loss on Accountable Care assets is reflected in operating expenses within the Health Services segment.

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges are primarily comprised of a stock-based compensation charge. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the restructuring charges also include a store impairment charge, corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, and other asset impairment and related charges associated with the discontinuation of certain non-core assets. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company finalized an enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization, improve efficiency and reduce costs. In connection with this restructuring plan, the Company completed a strategic review of its retail business and determined that it planned to close additional retail stores in 2025, and, accordingly, it recorded a store impairment charge to write down the associated lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment. In addition, during the third quarter of 2024, the Company also conducted a review of its various strategic assets and determined that it would discontinue the use of certain non-core assets, at which time impairment losses were recorded to write down the carrying value of these assets to the Company's best estimate of their fair value. The restructuring charges associated with the store impairments are reflected within the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment, other asset impairments and related charges are reflected within the Corporate/Other and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments and corporate workforce optimization costs, including severance and employee-related costs, as well as the stock-based compensation charge, are reflected within the Corporate/Other segment.

During the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, the gain on early extinguishment of debt relates to the Company's repayment of approximately $2.6 billion of its outstanding senior notes in December 2024, pursuant to its tender offer for such senior notes.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary relates to Omnicare, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of CVS Health Corporation, and certain of its subsidiary entities (collectively, the "Omnicare Entities"). In September 2025, the Omnicare Entities voluntarily initiated Chapter 11 proceedings under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, at which time the Company determined that it no longer retained control of the Omnicare Entities and deconsolidated the subsidiaries.

Following the voluntarily initiation of Chapter 11 proceedings described above, it was determined that the Company's investment in a subsidiary became worthless in 2025. Consequently, the Company recognized a related net tax benefit of approximately $1.9 billion in the aggregate during the three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

The corresponding tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and Adjusted EPS above. The nature of each non-GAAP adjustment is evaluated to determine whether a discrete adjustment should be made to the adjusted income tax provision.

See endnotes (1) and (2) on page 24 for definitions of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented on pages 14 through 16 and page 23.



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial

Measures

Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of consolidated operating income (GAAP measure) to consolidated adjusted operating

income, as well as reconciliations of segment GAAP operating income (loss) to segment adjusted operating income (loss):



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (936)

$ 1,790

$ 1,846

$ (588)

$ 2,112 Amortization of intangible assets 274

143

65

1

483 Net realized capital (gains) losses (14)

(10)

—

9

(15) Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

17

17 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (676)

$ 1,923

$ 1,911

$ (561)

$ 2,597









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 In millions Health Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other



Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (757)

$ 1,903

$ 1,694

$ (472)



$ 2,368 Amortization of intangible assets 294

147

61

1



503 Net realized capital (gains) losses 15

(289)

—

68



(206) Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

40



40 Office real estate optimization charges 9

—

3

1



13 Restructuring charges —

—

—

10



10 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (439)

$ 1,761

$ 1,758

$ (352)



$ 2,728



Year Ended December 31, 2025 In millions Health

Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ 1,793

$ 220

$ 4,860

$ (2,213)

$ 4,660 Amortization of intangible assets 1,155

569

249

3

1,976 Net realized capital (gains) losses (13)

(25)

—

82

44 Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

117

117 Goodwill impairment —

5,725

—

—

5,725 Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge —

83

—

—

83 Opioid litigation charge —

—

—

320

320 Office real estate optimization charges 4

—

2

4

10 Legacy litigation charges —

291

929

—

1,220 Loss on Accountable Care assets —

288

—

—

288 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 2,939

$ 7,151

$ 6,040

$ (1,687)

$ 14,443









Year Ended December 31, 2024 In millions Health

Care Benefits

Health Services

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Consolidated Totals Operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) $ (984)

$ 6,937

$ 4,770

$ (2,207)

$ 8,516 Amortization of intangible assets 1,175

595

253

2

2,025 Net realized capital (gains) losses 97

(289)

—

75

(117) Acquisition-related integration costs —

—

—

243

243 Opioid litigation charge —

—

—

100

100 Office real estate optimization charges 19

—

4

7

30 Restructuring charges —

—

747

432

1,179 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ 307

$ 7,243

$ 5,774

$ (1,348)

$ 11,976

Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of net income attributable to CVS Health to adjusted income attributable to CVS

Health and calculations of GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 2,943

$ 2.30

$ 1,644

$ 1.30 Amortization of intangible assets 483

0.38

503

0.40 Net realized capital gains (15)

(0.01)

(206)

(0.16) Acquisition-related integration costs 17

0.01

40

0.03 Office real estate optimization charges —

—

13

0.01 Restructuring charges —

—

10

0.01 Gain on early extinguishment of debt —

—

(491)

(0.39) Tax benefit from worthless stock deduction (1,928)

(1.51)

—

— Tax impact of other non-GAAP adjustments (113)

(0.08)

(7)

(0.01) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 1,387

$ 1.09

$ 1,506

$ 1.19















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,277





1,261

















Year Ended

December 31, 2025

Year Ended

December 31, 2024 In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 1,768

$ 1.39

$ 4,614

$ 3.66 Amortization of intangible assets 1,976

1.56

2,025

1.61 Net realized capital (gains) losses 44

0.03

(117)

(0.09) Acquisition-related integration costs 117

0.09

243

0.19 Goodwill impairment 5,725

4.50

—

— Health Care Delivery clinic closure charge 83

0.07

—

— Opioid litigation charges 320

0.25

100

0.08 Office real estate optimization charges 10

0.01

30

0.02 Legacy litigation charges 1,220

0.96

—

— Loss on Accountable Care assets 288

0.23

—

— Restructuring charges —

—

1,179

0.93 Gain on early extinguishment of debt —

—

(491)

(0.39) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (483)

(0.38)

—

— Tax benefit from worthless stock deduction (1,928)

(1.51)

—

— Tax impact of other non-GAAP adjustments (568)

(0.45)

(745)

(0.59) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 8,572

$ 6.75

$ 6,838

$ 5.42















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,271





1,262

















Supplemental Information

(Unaudited)

The Company's segments maintain separate financial information, and the Company's chief operating decision maker (the "CODM") evaluates the segments' operating results on a regular basis in deciding how to allocate resources among the segments and in assessing segment performance. The CODM evaluates the performance of the Company's segments based on adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (loss) (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance as further described in endnote (1). The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends.

The following are reconciliations of financial measures of the Company's segments to the consolidated totals:

In millions Health Care Benefits

Health

Services (a)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness

Corporate/ Other

Intersegment

Eliminations (b)

Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended





















December 31, 2025





















Total revenues $ 36,293

$ 51,244

$ 37,660

$ 122

$ (19,626)

$ 105,693 Adjusted operating income

(loss) (1) (676)

1,923

1,911

(561)

—

2,597 December 31, 2024





















Total revenues $ 32,958

$ 47,020

$ 33,514

$ 83

$ (15,865)

$ 97,710 Adjusted operating income

(loss) (1) (439)

1,761

1,758

(352)

—

2,728























Year Ended





















December 31, 2025





















Total revenues $ 143,354

$ 190,425

$ 139,367

$ 484

$ (71,563)

$ 402,067 Adjusted operating income

(loss) (1) 2,939

7,151

6,040

(1,687)

—

14,443 December 31, 2024





















Total revenues $ 130,665

$ 173,605

$ 124,500

$ 451

$ (56,412)

$ 372,809 Adjusted operating income

(loss) (1) 307

7,243

5,774

(1,348)

—

11,976













(a) Total revenues of the Health Services segment include approximately $2.1 billion and $2.5 billion of retail co-payments for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $10.9 billion and $11.4 billion of retail co-payments for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (b) Intersegment revenue eliminations relate to intersegment revenue generating activities that occur between the Health Care Benefits segment, the Health Services segment, and/or the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Care Benefits segment

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024 In millions, except percentages and

basis points ("bps") 2025

2024

2025

2024

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 34,018

$ 30,902

$ 134,749

$ 122,849

$ 3,116

10.1 %

$ 11,900

9.7 % Services 1,800

1,659

6,823

6,343

141

8.5 %

480

7.6 % Net investment income 475

397

1,782

1,473

78

19.6 %

309

21.0 % Total revenues 36,293

32,958

143,354

130,665

3,335

10.1 %

12,689

9.7 % Health care costs 32,253

29,300

122,949

113,659

2,953

10.1 %

9,290

8.2 % MBR (Health care costs as a % of

premium revenues) (3) 94.8 %

94.8 %

91.2 %

92.5 %

— bps

(130) bps Operating expenses $ 4,976

$ 4,415

$ 18,612

$ 17,990

$ 561

12.7 %

$ 622

3.5 % Operating expenses as a % of

total revenues 13.7 %

13.4 %

13.0 %

13.8 %















Operating income (loss) $ (936)

$ (757)

$ 1,793

$ (984)

$ (179)

(23.6) %

$ 2,777

282.2 % Operating income (loss) as a % of

total revenues (2.6) %

(2.3) %

1.3 %

(0.8) %















Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) $ (676)

$ (439)

$ 2,939

$ 307

$ (237)

(54.0) %

$ 2,632

857.3 % Adjusted operating income (loss)

as a % of total revenues (1.9) %

(1.3) %

2.1 %

0.2 %















Premium revenues (by business):





























Government $ 26,562

$ 22,164

$ 103,362

$ 88,433

$ 4,398

19.8 %

$ 14,929

16.9 % Commercial 7,456

8,738

31,387

34,416

(1,282)

(14.7) %

(3,029)

(8.8) %

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's medical membership for the respective periods:



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 In thousands Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total

Insured

ASC

Total Medical membership: (4)

































Commercial 3,447

15,350

18,797

3,536

15,314

18,850

4,691

14,160

18,851 Medicare Advantage 4,267

—

4,267

4,266

—

4,266

4,447

—

4,447 Medicare Supplement 1,202

—

1,202

1,221

—

1,221

1,282

—

1,282 Medicaid 1,952

373

2,325

1,978

388

2,366

2,094

421

2,515 Total medical membership 10,868

15,723

26,591

11,001

15,702

26,703

12,514

14,581

27,095



































Supplemental membership information:



























Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (stand-alone) 4,041









4,056









4,882

The following table summarizes the Health Care Benefits segment's days claims payable for the respective periods:



December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Days Claims Payable (7) 38.9

42.5

40.9

43.2

44.0

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Health Services segment

The following table summarizes the Health Services segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024 In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

2025

2024

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 48,802

$ 44,019

$ 180,927

$ 162,436

$ 4,783

10.9 %

$ 18,491

11.4 % Services 2,432

2,713

9,478

10,884

(281)

(10.4) %

(1,406)

(12.9) % Net investment income 10

288

20

285

(278)

(96.5) %

(265)

(93.0) % Total revenues 51,244

47,020

190,425

173,605

4,224

9.0 %

16,820

9.7 % Cost of products sold 47,209

43,358

175,634

160,036

3,851

8.9 %

15,598

9.7 % Health care costs 1,395

979

4,834

3,407

416

42.5 %

1,427

41.9 % Gross profit (8) 2,640

2,683

9,957

10,162

(43)

(1.6) %

(205)

(2.0) % Gross margin (Gross profit as a

% of total revenues) (8) 5.2 %

5.7 %

5.2 %

5.9 %















Operating expenses $ 850

$ 780

$ 4,012

$ 3,225

$ 70

9.0 %

$ 787

24.4 % Operating expenses as a % of

total revenues 1.7 %

1.7 %

2.1 %

1.9 %















Goodwill impairment $ —

$ —

$ 5,725

$ —

$ —

— %

$ 5,725

100.0 % Operating income 1,790

1,903

220

6,937

(113)

(5.9) %

(6,717)

(96.8) % Operating income as a % of total

revenues 3.5 %

4.0 %

0.1 %

4.0 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,923

$ 1,761

$ 7,151

$ 7,243

$ 162

9.2 %

$ (92)

(1.3) % Adjusted operating income as a

% of total revenues 3.8 %

3.7 %

3.8 %

4.2 %















Revenues (by distribution

channel):





























Pharmacy network (9) $ 27,588

$ 25,202

$ 101,775

$ 91,650

$ 2,386

9.5 %

$ 10,125

11.0 % Mail & specialty (10) 21,263

18,750

79,334

70,877

2,513

13.4 %

8,457

11.9 % Other 2,383

2,780

9,296

10,793

(397)

(14.3) %

(1,497)

(13.9) % Net investment income 10

288

20

285

(278)

(96.5) %

(265)

(93.0) % Pharmacy claims processed (5) (6) 491.9

499.4

1,900.7

1,917.6

(7.5)

(1.5) %

(16.9)

(0.9) %

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment

The following table summarizes the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024 In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

2025

2024

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Products $ 36,845

$ 32,833

$ 136,575

$ 122,028

$ 4,012

12.2 %

$ 14,547

11.9 % Services 815

681

2,792

2,472

134

19.7 %

320

12.9 % Total revenues 37,660

33,514

139,367

124,500

4,146

12.4 %

14,867

11.9 % Cost of products sold 30,578

26,710

113,583

99,337

3,868

14.5 %

14,246

14.3 % Gross profit (8) 7,082

6,804

25,784

25,163

278

4.1 %

621

2.5 % Gross margin (Gross profit as a

% of total revenues) (8) 18.8 %

20.3 %

18.5 %

20.2 %















Operating expenses $ 5,236

$ 5,110

$ 20,924

$ 19,646

$ 126

2.5 %

$ 1,278

6.5 % Operating expenses as a % of

total revenues 13.9 %

15.2 %

15.0 %

15.8 %















Restructuring charges $ —

$ —

$ —

$ 747

$ —

— %

$ (747)

(100.0) % Operating income 1,846

1,694

4,860

4,770

152

9.0 %

90

1.9 % Operating income as a % of

total revenues 4.9 %

5.1 %

3.5 %

3.8 %















Adjusted operating income (1) $ 1,911

$ 1,758

$ 6,040

$ 5,774

$ 153

8.7 %

$ 266

4.6 % Adjusted operating income as

a % of total revenues 5.1 %

5.2 %

4.3 %

4.6 %















Revenues (by major

goods/service lines):





























Pharmacy $ 31,375

$ 27,224

$ 115,510

$ 100,687

$ 4,151

15.2 %

$ 14,823

14.7 % Front Store 5,656

5,675

21,459

21,522

(19)

(0.3) %

(63)

(0.3) % Other 629

615

2,398

2,291

14

2.3 %

107

4.7 % Prescriptions filled (5) (6) 473.8

445.9

1,808.8

1,715.5

27.9

6.3 %

93.3

5.4 % Same store sales increase

(decrease): (11)





























Total 16.0 %

10.2 %

15.0 %

9.4 %















Pharmacy 19.3 %

13.0 %

18.0 %

12.3 %















Front Store 0.5 %

(1.2) %

1.2 %

(2.1) %















Prescription volume (6) 9.7 %

5.9 %

8.0 %

6.8 %

















Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Corporate/Other segment



The following table summarizes the Corporate/Other segment's performance for the respective periods:



















Change

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2025 vs 2024 In millions, except percentages 2025

2024

2025

2024

$

%

$

% Revenues:





























Premiums $ 11

$ 11

$ 45

$ 47

$ —

— %

$ (2)

(4.3) % Services 2

2

8

9

—

— %

(1)

(11.1) % Net investment income 109

70

431

395

39

55.7 %

36

9.1 % Total revenues 122

83

484

451

39

47.0 %

33

7.3 % Health care costs 44

45

177

187

(1)

(2.2) %

(10)

(5.3) % Operating expenses 666

500

2,520

2,039

166

33.2 %

481

23.6 % Restructuring charges —

10

—

432

(10)

(100.0) %

(432)

(100.0) % Operating loss (588)

(472)

(2,213)

(2,207)

(116)

(24.6) %

(6)

(0.3) % Adjusted operating loss (1) (561)

(352)

(1,687)

(1,348)

(209)

(59.4) %

(339)

(25.1) %

Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

The following table shows the components of the change in the consolidated health care costs payable during the

years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:



Year Ended December 31, In millions 2025

2024 Health care costs payable, beginning of the period $ 15,064

$ 12,049 Less: Reinsurance recoverables 81

5 Less: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (1)

(23) Health care costs payable, beginning of the period, net 14,984

12,067 Add: Components of incurred health care costs





Current year 127,256

115,774 Prior years (b) (1,982)

(947) Total incurred health care costs (c) 125,274

114,827 Less: Claims paid





Current year 113,023

101,583 Prior years 11,906

10,327 Total claims paid 124,929

111,910 Health care costs payable, end of the period, net 15,329

14,984 Add: Reinsurance recoverables 90

81 Add: Impact of discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves (a) (20)

(1) Health care costs payable, end of the period $ 15,399

$ 15,064















(a) Reflects the difference between the current discount rate and the locked-in discount rate on long-duration insurance reserves which is recorded within accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the condensed consolidated balance sheets. (b) Negative amounts reported for incurred health care costs related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. (c) Total incurred health care costs for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 in the table above exclude $87 million and $107 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Health Care Benefits segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and $177 million and $187 million, respectively, of health care costs recorded in the Corporate/Other segment that are included in other insurance liabilities on the condensed consolidated balance sheets.





Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance

(Unaudited)

The following reconciliations of projected net income attributable to CVS Health to projected adjusted income attributable to CVS Health and calculations of projected GAAP diluted EPS and projected Adjusted EPS contain forward-looking information. All forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking information for a number of reasons as described in our SEC filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release and endnote (2) later in this press release for more information on how we calculate Adjusted EPS.



Year Ending December 31, 2026

Low

High In millions, except per share amounts Total

Company

Per

Common

Share

Total

Company

Per

Common

Share Net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) $ 7,638

$ 5.94

$ 7,892

$ 6.14 Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets 1,730

1.35

1,730

1.35 Acquisition-related integration costs 80

0.06

80

0.06 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (450)

(0.35)

(450)

(0.35) Adjusted income attributable to CVS Health (2) $ 8,998

$ 7.00

$ 9,252

$ 7.20















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



1,285





1,285



Endnotes

(1) The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, goodwill impairment charges, Health Care Delivery clinic closure charges, opioid litigation charges, office real estate optimization charges, certain legacy litigation charges, losses on Accountable Care assets and restructuring charges. The CODM uses adjusted operating income as its principal measure of segment performance as it enhances the CODM's ability to compare past financial performance with current performance and analyze underlying business performance and trends. The consolidated measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, consolidated operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from consolidated operating income in determining consolidated adjusted operating income.

(2) GAAP diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EPS, respectively, are calculated by dividing net income attributable to CVS Health and adjusted income attributable to CVS Health by the Company's weighted average diluted shares outstanding. The Company defines adjusted income attributable to CVS Health as net income attributable to CVS Health (GAAP measure) excluding the impact of amortization of intangible assets, net realized capital gains or losses and other items, if any, that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, such as acquisition-related integration costs, goodwill impairment charges, Health Care Delivery clinic closure charges, opioid litigation charges, office real estate optimization charges, certain legacy litigation charges, losses on Accountable Care assets, restructuring charges, gains on early extinguishment of debt, the gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary, the tax benefit from a worthless stock deduction, as well as the corresponding income tax benefit or expense related to the items excluded from adjusted income attributable to CVS Health. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" earlier in this press release for additional information regarding the items excluded from net income attributable to CVS Health in determining adjusted income attributable to CVS Health.

(3) Medical benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs by premium revenues and represents the percentage of premium revenues spent on medical benefits for the segment's insured members. Management uses MBR to assess the underlying business performance and underwriting of its insurance products, understand variances between actual results and expected results and identify trends in period-over-period results. MBR provides management and investors with information useful in assessing the operating results of the Health Care Benefits segment's insured products.

(4) Medical membership represents the number of members covered by the Health Care Benefits segment's insured and ASC medical products and related services at a specified point in time. Management uses this metric to understand variances between actual medical membership and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. This metric provides management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of medical membership on the Health Care Benefits segment's total revenues and operating results.

(5) Pharmacy claims processed represents the number of prescription claims processed through the Company's pharmacy benefits manager and dispensed by either its retail network pharmacies or the Company's mail and specialty pharmacies. Prescriptions filled represents the number of prescriptions dispensed through the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment's retail pharmacies and infusion services operations, as well as through the Omnicare long-term care pharmacies prior to their deconsolidation in September 2025. Management uses these metrics to understand variances between actual claims processed and prescriptions dispensed, respectively, and expected amounts as well as trends in period-over-period results. These metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the impact of pharmacy claim volume and prescription volume, respectively, on segment total revenues and operating results.

(6) Includes an adjustment to convert 90-day prescriptions to the equivalent of three 30-day prescriptions. This adjustment reflects the fact that these prescriptions include approximately three times the amount of product days supplied compared to a normal prescription.

(7) Days claims payable is calculated by dividing the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable at the end of each quarter by its average health care costs per day during such quarter. Management and investors use this metric as an indicator of the adequacy of the Health Care Benefits segment's health care costs payable liability at the end of each quarter and as an indicator of changes in such adequacy over time.

(8) Gross profit is calculated as the segment's total revenues less its cost of products sold, and, for the Health Services segment, health care costs. Gross margin is calculated by dividing the segment's gross profit by its total revenues and represents the percentage of total revenues that remains after incurring direct costs associated with the segment's products sold and services provided. Gross margin provides investors with information that may be useful in assessing the operating results of the Company's Health Services and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments.

(9) Health Services pharmacy network revenues relate to claims filled at retail and specialty retail pharmacies, including pharmacies owned by the Company, as well as activity associated with Maintenance Choice®, which permits eligible client plan members to fill their maintenance prescriptions through mail order delivery or at a CVS pharmacy retail store for the same price as mail order.

(10) Health Services mail and specialty revenues relate to specialty mail claims inclusive of Specialty Connect® claims picked up at a retail pharmacy, as well as mail order and specialty claims fulfilled by the Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment.

(11) Same store sales and prescription volume represent the change in revenues and prescriptions filled in the Company's retail pharmacy stores that have been operating for greater than one year and digital sales initiated online or through mobile applications and fulfilled through the Company's distribution centers, expressed as a percentage that indicates the increase or decrease relative to the comparable prior period. Same store metrics exclude revenues and prescriptions from infusion services operations and long-term care pharmacies. Management uses these metrics to evaluate the performance of existing stores on a comparable basis and to inform future decisions regarding existing stores and new locations. Same-store metrics provide management and investors with information useful in understanding the portion of current revenues and prescriptions resulting from organic growth in existing locations versus the portion resulting from opening new stores.

