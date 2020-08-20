CVS Health Expands COVID-19 Testing Capabilities By Adding 77 Additional Drive-Thru Test Sites in Florida

In addition to increasing the number of drive-thru sites, CVS Health has expanded its network of independent third-party lab partners in an effort to help improve turnaround time for the delivery of test results. Given the steps CVS Health has taken, the majority of test results across the country will generally be available within 2-5 days.

"Our national scale and local community presence enable us to uniquely expand people's access to safe and effective COVID-19 testing options and respond to a need for increased testing capacity," said Emmanuel Kolady, Senior Vice President, CVS Health. "We remain grateful to our frontline colleagues who make these testing sites possible and whose dedication has allowed us to keep our stores and MinuteClinics open for customers seeking supplies and patients who need care."

Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.1 Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window or a location in the parking lot at a few stores, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The additional testing sites in Florida include:

CVS Pharmacy, 277 West State Road 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

32714 CVS Pharmacy, 24800 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

34134 CVS Pharmacy, 12080 South Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL 33437

33437 CVS Pharmacy, 5403 University Parkway, Bradenton, FL 34201

34201 CVS Pharmacy, 5310 45th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34203

34203 CVS Pharmacy, 909 East Lumsden Road, Brandon, FL 33511

33511 CVS Pharmacy, 1003 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991

33991 CVS Pharmacy, 700 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Citrus Hills, FL 34442

CVS Pharmacy, 4405 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34711

34711 CVS Pharmacy, 1640 US Highway 27, Clermont, FL 34714

34714 CVS Pharmacy, 4550 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

33073 CVS Pharmacy, 4650 West Hillsboro Boulevard, Coconut Creek , F 33073

, F 33073 CVS Pharmacy, 49581 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837

33837 CVS Pharmacy, 39902 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33837

33837 CVS Pharmacy, 2920 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33314

33314 CVS Pharmacy, 1891 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

32117 CVS Pharmacy, 1995 North C.R. 19A, Eustis, FL 32726

32726 CVS Pharmacy, 24450 State Route 44, Eustis, FL 32726

32726 CVS Pharmacy, 11300 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33905

33905 CVS Pharmacy, 9170 Daniels Parkway, Fort Myers, FL 33912

33912 CVS Pharmacy, 7581 Winkler Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908

33908 CVS Pharmacy, 16961 Alico Mission Way, Fort Myers, FL 33908

33908 CVS Pharmacy, 1081 Beal Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

32547 CVS Pharmacy, 2303 SW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607

32607 CVS Pharmacy, 1621 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608

32608 CVS Pharmacy, 800 North Orange Avenue, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

32043 CVS Pharmacy, 901 North Federal Highway US Rt 1, Hollywood, FL 33109

33109 CVS Pharmacy, 28740 South Dixie Highway, Homestead, FL 33033

33033 CVS Pharmacy, 24799 SW 112th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33032

33032 CVS Pharmacy, 9509 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32257

32257 CVS Pharmacy, 900 East Main Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054

32054 CVS Pharmacy, 283 SW Baya Drive, Lake City, FL 32025

32025 CVS Pharmacy, 2536 US Highway 92, East Lakeland, FL 33801

33801 CVS Pharmacy, 1005 South Ohio Avenue, Live Oak, FL 32064

32064 CVS Pharmacy, 5590 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32940

32940 CVS Pharmacy, 12650 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33186

33186 CVS Pharmacy, 2393 SW 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33155

33155 CVS Pharmacy, 5748 SW 40th Street South, Miami, FL 33155

33155 CVS Pharmacy, 3700 NW 199 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33169

33169 CVS Pharmacy, 16001 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33027

33027 CVS Pharmacy, 8901 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, FL 33025

33025 CVS Pharmacy, 5585 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

34116 CVS Pharmacy, 6800 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34114

34114 CVS Pharmacy, 7380 Davis Boulevard, Naples, FL 34104

34104 CVS Pharmacy, 11500 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, FL 34654

34654 CVS Pharmacy, 6042 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476

34476 CVS Pharmacy, 1720 W Highway 326, Ocala, FL 34475

34475 CVS Pharmacy, 1551 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32073

32073 CVS Pharmacy, 13960 Landstar Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32824

32824 CVS Pharmacy, 7001 Old Winter Garden Road, Orlando, FL 32835

32835 CVS Pharmacy, 9975 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando, FL 32825

32825 CVS Pharmacy, 7665 West Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32818

32818 CVS Pharmacy, 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32804

32804 CVS Pharmacy, 4974 North Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32806

32806 CVS Pharmacy, 8981 Conroy Windemere Road, Orlando, FL 32835

32835 CVS Pharmacy, 1030 Lockwood Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32756

32756 CVS Pharmacy, 4500 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33401

33401 CVS Pharmacy, 1701 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

33024 CVS Pharmacy, 5301 North Palafox Street, Pensacola, FL 32505

32505 CVS Pharmacy, 3 S Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach, FL 33069

33069 CVS Pharmacy, 7120 Ridge Road, Port Richey, FL 34668

34668 CVS Pharmacy, 2873 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

34953 CVS Pharmacy, 3724 84th Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34243

34243 CVS Pharmacy, 7563 SE Maricamp Rd., Silver Springs Shore, FL 34472

CVS Pharmacy, 301 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

33701 CVS Pharmacy, 3426 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

33711 CVS Pharmacy, 5345 66th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

33709 CVS Pharmacy, 845 4th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

33701 CVS Pharmacy, 17817 SE 109th Avenue, Summerfield, FL 34491

34491 CVS Pharmacy, 5670 N Monroe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301

32301 CVS Pharmacy, 10004 W. McNab Road, Tamarac, FL 33321

33321 CVS Pharmacy, 6900 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL 33321

33321 CVS Pharmacy, 2725 North MacDill Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

33607 CVS Pharmacy, 3102 West Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611

33611 CVS Pharmacy, 15499 North Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33618

33618 CVS Pharmacy, 1820 Cheney Highway, Titusville, FL 32780

32780 CVS Pharmacy, 6846 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33411

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center .

For downloadable COVID-19 testing media assets, including photos, video and interviews with CVS Health executives, please visit the Media Resource Center.

1COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance or through a program for the uninsured funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

