CVS Health Foundation Invests $2.24 Million to Expand Community‑Based Care Through Health Impact Ohio

Health Zones effort aims to improve health care access, reduce emergency utilization and support residents with chronic conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The CVS Health Foundation today announced the launch of its Health Zone in Columbus with a $2.24 million investment in Health Impact Ohio to help improve access to health care, reduce emergency care utilization and support residents with chronic and behavioral health conditions.

"Families across the south and east sides of Columbus continue to face significant and interconnected challenges," said Jenny McColloch, President of the CVS Health Foundation. "Through Health Impact Ohio, we're investing in a proven, community‑driven model that brings together health care providers, social service organizations and trusted nonprofits to reach people earlier, reduce avoidable emergency care and improve health outcomes over time."

What is a Health Zone

By bringing together local health care providers and trusted community organizations, CVS Health Foundation's Health Zones make it easier for residents to get connected to primary care, nutritious food, chronic‑condition support and other essential services – all in one coordinated effort. The goal is to meet people where they are, address the real‑life challenges that affect their health and help individuals get the care, resources and stability they need to live healthier lives.

Why this support matters for the community

Families on the south and east sides of Columbus continue to face significant health and social challenges that make it harder to stay healthy and manage long‑term conditions.

How the model works

The CVS Health Foundation investment expands Health Impact Ohio's care coordination model, which uses Community Health Workers (CHWs) to help residents connect to health care, social services and other support services. The goal is to reach people earlier, reduce avoidable emergency room visits and improve long‑term health for families on the south and east sides of Columbus.

Health Impact Ohio leads the Central Ohio Pathways HUB (the Pathways HUB) – a network of more than a dozen community organizations that work together to guide residents through a simple, step‑by‑step "Pathways" process. Through this approach, CHWs build trusted relationships and help people get the support they need, including stable housing, healthy food, prenatal care, behavioral health services and ongoing medical care.

The CVS Health Foundation's investment will strengthen the Pathways HUB by supporting more CHWs, improving training and data systems, and helping partner agencies coordinate care more effectively. It will also expand maternal‑health and behavioral‑health services and make the model more sustainable over time.

"This investment accelerates our mission-driven work to ensure every resident in Columbus has access to coordinated, high-quality care and the resources they need to thrive," said Heidi Welch, HIO Chief of Strategic Engagement and Operations. "By strengthening the Pathways HUB and expanding community health worker support, we can reach families earlier, close critical gaps in care, and create lasting improvements in health and stability. We are grateful for the CVS Health Foundation's partnership and shared commitment to building stronger, healthier communities across Central Ohio."

Expected impact

Through this investment, Health Impact Columbus aims to:

Increase the number of local individuals served through CHW‑led care coordination

Reduce emergency department visits

Maintain the Pathway HUB's high standard of support for pregnant clients

Connect community members with vital behavioral health support services

CVS Health's commitment to Ohio

The Health Impact Ohio investment builds on CVS Health's long‑standing commitment to Ohio communities. Today, CVS Health operates hundreds of locations across the state and employs more than 11,000 colleagues, serving communities in urban, suburban and rural areas.

In fiscal year 2024, CVS Health's operations generated an estimated $39.5 billion in economic impact in Ohio, supporting more than 85,000 jobs statewide through direct employment, supply chain activity, and related economic effects. The company also supported approximately $2.8 billion in state and local taxes, helping fund essential public services and infrastructure. In 2024, the company also delivered more than $940,000 in community support, complemented by colleagues dedicating over 4,000 volunteer hours.

CVS Health also continues to invest in Ohio's future workforce by expanding job training and career development opportunities. In Columbus, CVS Health recently opened a Workforce Innovation and Talent Center located at Rosewind Estates, an affordable housing community developed with a more than $13 million CVS Health investment in collaboration with the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority. By co-locating workforce training, career development, and stable housing, the investment directly addresses key social drivers of health, including economic opportunity, housing stability, and access to essential services. Rosewind residents and the broader Columbus community benefit from quality, affordable homes and convenient access to resources that support financial security, workforce participation and improved physical and mental well-being—enabling individuals to live closer to where they work and reduce barriers to healthy living. This investment builds on CVS Health's long-standing commitment to community health in Ohio, where the company has invested nearly $80 million in affordable housing initiatives statewide, helping to create, preserve and renovate nearly 1,900 housing units that support healthier, more resilient communities.

The company also offers free health screenings to individuals nationwide through its Project Health initiative. Last year, CVS Health hosted 22 Project Health events, which saw over 500 participants and provided 2,258 screenings in Ohio.

Together, these investments reflect CVS Health's integrated approach to improving health outcomes, strengthening economic mobility and building healthier, more resilient communities across Ohio.

About CVS Health Foundation

The CVS Health Foundation has a proud history of supporting local communities across various regions throughout the United States. The Foundation is dedicated to uniting communities to address health challenges in collaboration with a wide range of nonprofit grantees. The Foundation collaborates on programs that enhance health outcomes, with focus areas including mental well-being, healthy aging, maternal health, health impacts from extreme weather and chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. It also helps lay the groundwork for a healthier future by assisting organizations that address food security and promote educational opportunities. Additionally, the CVS Health Foundation supports CVS Health colleagues by backing the causes that are most meaningful to them through its Matching Gifts, Volunteer Challenge Grants and Children of Colleague Scholarship programs.

About Health Impact Ohio

Health Impact Ohio is a nonprofit statewide health improvement collaborative headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. They work on various projects that improve access to quality health services for all people in every community. HIO manages and supports community-based care coordination initiatives. As the managing organization of the Central Ohio Pathways HUB, Health Impact Ohio provides oversight, operational support, and performance monitoring to ensure effective and accountable service delivery.

About the Central Ohio Pathways HUB

The Central Ohio Pathways HUB is a regional care coordination network that connects individuals to health and social services using the evidence-based Pathways Community HUB model. The HUB promotes coordination, accountability, and measurable results through collaboration with local partner agencies.

