CVS Health recognized for technology that improves medication safety and patient care

The company was awarded a 2026 Newsweek AI Impact Award

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it has been recognized by Newsweek with the 2026 AI Impact Award in the AI Health Care category, specifically for Best Outcomes – Patient Care. The award recognizes CVS Health's AI-Driven Prescription Interpretation and Instruction Standardization technology, which embeds artificial intelligence directly into pharmacy dispensing workflows to help pharmacists improve medication safety and patient care across the company's national pharmacy network.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to applying AI in ways that ultimately free up our clinicians' time to better serve patients," said Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer at CVS Health. "By embedding intelligent automation into our pharmacy workflows, we're giving our pharmacists and technicians more time to focus on what they do best: providing expert clinical support to the patients who depend on us. This is what responsible, patient-centric AI looks like in practice."

The Newsweek AI Impact Awards spotlight practitioner-led AI solutions delivering measurable, real-world impact. Award winners are featured on Newsweek.com.

Transforming prescription processing through responsible AI

Across the U.S. health care system, pharmacies routinely receive electronic prescriptions containing complex directions for use. These instructions historically required manual transcription by pharmacy teams, creating administrative burden and limiting the time clinicians could dedicate to direct patient support.

CVS Health addressed this challenge by deploying trained open-source large language models (LLMs) to interpret prescriber directions, parsing clinical terminology, conditional dosing logic, and contextual nuance that legacy rules-based systems could not process. In parallel, AI-driven logic analyzes frequency, quantity, and duration fields to calculate precise dosage supply — one of the most labor-intensive steps in prescription processing.

Delivering results across retail and specialty pharmacy

The solution has delivered significant, measurable outcomes across both retail and specialty pharmacy settings:

In retail pharmacy, automating this repetitive task accelerates prescription fulfillment and reduces delays at the point of care, with operational gains directly reallocated to expand clinical support capabilities.

In specialty pharmacy, where patients often manage chronic, rare, or life-threatening conditions, this tool has helped CVS Specialty onboard patients and fill their prescriptions more quickly, so they can begin therapy faster.

Patient safety and responsible AI deployment were foundational design principles throughout development. Model performance is continuously evaluated against pharmacy accuracy benchmarks, with human-in-the-loop safeguards ensuring pharmacists retain final clinical authority.

For more information about CVS Health's technology and innovation initiatives, visit CVSHealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family, and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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SOURCE CVS Health