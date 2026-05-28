CVS Health to Deliver Faster, More Personalized Call Center Care for Millions of Members with Salesforce's Agentforce Health

Collaboration will improve call center experience for members and 1.5 million providers with AI agents

SAN FRANCISCO and WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world's #1 AI CRM, and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), a leading health care solutions company which serves 185 million people each year, today announced an expansion of their collaboration to simplify and streamline call center interactions for members and providers across multiple CVS Health businesses. This expanded use of Agentforce Health, Salesforce's industry vertical solution for health care that brings humans, data, and AI agents together on a deeply unified platform, reinforces CVS Health's leadership position in leveraging AI to personalize the member call center experience and better meet members' health care needs.

Driving Customer Call Center Engagement with Data and AI

CVS Health will leverage Agentforce Health to support its Aetna and CVS Caremark businesses on a secure call center platform.

The call center platform will use AI agents to provide real-time insights, empowering CVS Health member care colleagues to resolve inquiries faster and with clinical integrity and oversight. Salesforce's technology will connect CVS Health's data, as permitted by applicable laws and client contracts, to help ensure member care colleagues have a complete view of a member's health profile when they are interacting with different CVS Health businesses. This will enable CVS Health member care colleagues to address members' challenges in a single interaction where possible and appropriate for the member. The platform will remove friction from the experience by giving AI agents access to the information they need to quickly support members and CVS Health member care colleagues, creating a more personalized and easier call center experience.

"Our purpose is to simplify health care – one person, one family and one community at a time – which starts with building a more connected, compassionate and accessible health care experience during every interaction with our members," said Pushpendu Pal, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Technology Officer, CVS Health. "Through the responsible use of AI, we're revolutionizing health care, unlocking new levels of accessibility for our members, and empowering our colleagues to provide an even deeper, more engaged experience in every moment of a member's journey."

A Decade of Collaboration Evolves into AI-Driven Call Center Care

For over a decade, CVS Health and Salesforce have worked together to build CVS Health a centralized call center service solution that simplifies the member experience with Agentforce Health and Agentforce Service. By leveraging Slack, customer care call center teams can communicate in real-time and ensure they are aligned on providing the best outcomes for members and providers.

"Agentforce Health supports CVS Health's call center experience strategy by creating a seamless experience and automating routine tasks," said Amit Khanna, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Agentforce Health at Salesforce. "With Agentforce Health, CVS Health colleagues can focus on higher-value work, facilitating more meaningful, one-on-one time with every member."

This expansion marks Salesforce's largest Agentforce deal to date across regulated industries.

The expanded collaboration will also help reduce fragmentation in the U.S. health system and demonstrates the value of CVS Health's integrated call center experience model. As a client of CVS Caremark and Aetna, Salesforce's own employees will experience the benefits of this expanded collaboration.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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Phil Blando

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SOURCE CVS Health