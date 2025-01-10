CVS Health supporting customers, patients, members and colleagues amid California wildfires

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) is actively supporting its customers, members, provider partners and colleagues as they respond to the California wildfires. The company prioritizes the health and safety of impacted communities and is dedicated to providing access to the products and services they need.

CVS Pharmacy stores are reopening as it is safe to do so. If a store has not yet reopened, the pharmacy's phone lines will be rerouted to a nearby open CVS Pharmacy to help patients access their prescriptions. Patients with a scheduled vaccination will be notified of any changes to their appointment by email or text message. Stores are also receiving additional supplies of essential and emergency items.

CVS Caremark®, the company's pharmacy benefit manager, is enabling pharmacy claims for one-time emergency refills of a 30-day supply of medication for plan members in impacted areas.

CVS Specialty® patients who are within the emergency area and are taking specialty medications will be contacted to discuss alternate delivery arrangements, if needed. CVS Specialty is actively reaching out to patients in emergency-affected areas who need to schedule or reschedule their orders. Order deliveries are being redirected to patients' temporary addresses as needed. Outreach efforts will continue to ensure all patients have access to the medications they require.

Aetna® clinical response teams have expanded their engagement with Medicare and Commercial members in potentially impacted areas to ensure member safety and access to emergency services.

Aetna members affected by these wildfires can also seek emergency care anywhere, as needed. Aetna will monitor the impact the wildfires have on its network doctors, hospitals and other health care providers and will modify its policies as necessary for providers and members to enable access to care. Providers and members can contact customer service with any questions.

Additionally, Aetna is expanding its Resources For Living (RFL) services to ensure individuals and organizations have access to care regardless of whether it is part of their existing benefits. Services include in-the-moment mental health phone support, a dedicated crisis support website and community resource information. Individuals and organizations who do not have RFL can call 1-833-327-AETNA, and those with RFL should contact their designated RFL number.

CVS Health is contacting colleagues who are in impacted areas to confirm they are safe and offer crisis support. Information about community resources and emotional support services is available through the company's employee assistance program.

CVS Health is also working with disaster relief organizations to provide on-the-ground support for local communities.

