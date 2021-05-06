CVS Health to Administer No-Cost COVID-19 Vaccines at 19 Select CVS Pharmacy Locations in New Hampshire

Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in New Hampshire will be accepting walk-in appointments, subject to availability. Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from time of scheduling, will also be available at CVS.com. Patients can also register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287.

"We're proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve," said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health. "Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards a healthier post-COVID world."

There is no cost for the vaccine to patients with insurance or through the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in the following New Hampshire communities: Bedford, Concord, Greenland, Hampton, Hanover, Hooksett, Hudson, Keene, Laconia, Londonderry, Manchester, Merrimack, Nashua, Portsmouth, Somersworth, and Stratham.

Under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, CVS Health is now administering vaccines at over 8,300 CVS Pharmacy stores across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., with over 70% of the U.S. population within 5 miles of these locations.

Multimedia assets, including b-roll and still photography from long-term care facility and in-store COVID-19 vaccinations, are available here. More information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the pandemic is available at the company's frequently updated COVID-19 resource center.

