CVS Pharmacy Now Accepting TrumpRx Discount Cards

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its approximately 9,000 community pharmacies are accepting TrumpRx discount cards, which offer savings on certain medications for those who are eligible, as determined by the drug manufacturers.

Eligible patients can bring their printed discount cards and savings can be applied at the pharmacy counter. CVS Pharmacy and its 27,000 community pharmacists across the country are available to support customers by providing information and insight on how to save more on medications.

In addition, CVS Pharmacy is a retail pharmacy partner for NovoCare and was the first to build a streamlined NovoCare enrollment experience. CVS Specialty Pharmacy also supports patients accessing significantly reduced pricing on fertility medication via the TrumpRx Fertility program. As the Trump Administration continues to establish more competitive prices for important medicines, we are doing our part, creating more affordable access to families across the country who need fertility medications.

For more information about TrumpRx and how it works, please visit: http://TrumpRx.gov

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company building a world of health around every consumer, wherever they are. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including highly rated Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

