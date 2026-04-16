CVS TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE

500 Drivers and Warehouse Workers Demand Fair Contract, Prepare to Strike

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 drivers and warehouse workers at CVS's distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va., have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 592, are demanding a fair agreement and rejecting CVS's concessionary demands. The current contract expires on April 30.

"If CVS keeps pushing concessions and refusing to take bargaining seriously, we will be forced on the picket line May 1," said Chris Donald, a 38-year warehouse worker and member of Local 592. "No one wants a strike, but if the company comes after our hard-earned benefits, we will have no choice but to fight back."

CVS is the largest retail pharmacy chain in the United States and posted $402.1 billion in revenue in 2025, with nearly $1.8 billion in profits. Despite its massive wealth, the company is demanding cuts to affordable health care and other core benefits.

"It is outrageous for a company built on health care to try to gut workers' health coverage," said Jim Smith, President of Local 592. "CVS is choosing greed over its workforce. We will not accept a concessionary contract, and we will fight to protect every benefit our members have earned."

The Teamsters represent thousands of CVS workers nationwide. Last year, following a credible strike threat, more than 900 Teamsters at a CVS distribution center in La Habra, Calif., secured a strong new contract with major wage increases, higher pension contributions, and fully protected benefits.

Local 592 members are demanding the same standards won by other CVS Teamsters across the country. The group supplies CVS stores across the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. A strike would disrupt operations across the region.

"CVS needs to understand that this union will not allow concessions from a company this profitable," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "If CVS keeps heading down this path, they will face the full force of the Teamsters Union. Our members are ready."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters