CVSA Solves Serial Bombings by Analyzing Recording of Suspect Cleared by Federal Officials

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conducting interviews without the aid of a truth verification tool can provide leads, information, or even a confession, but there is often no way to verify the truthfulness of the answers. In many cases, there is no polygraph examiner or Computer Voice Stress Analyst (CVSA®) on hand during these interviews. Such was the case in Ohio when ATF and FBI agents interviewed a suspect in a number of pipe bombings and cleared his name. But a detective in the regional agency had recorded the interview and wasn't convinced the man was innocent. He asked Darke County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy and CVSA Analyst Ron Smalldon to run the recording through the CVSA (Computer Voice Stress Analyzer®) which is manufactured by NITV Federal Services (NFS), West Palm Beach, FL.

CVSA III

The exam detected "deception," but Smalldon wanted more validation, so a few other CVSA experts participated in a cold call. This is where another examiner reviews the CVSA charts without knowing the questions asked or the identity of the person interviewed. They analyzed the CVSA charts and also found deception. Based on this information, detectives interviewed the suspect a second time. They obtained a search warrant for the suspect's house, discovered pipe bomb paraphernalia, and arrested the guilty man who almost walked free. This is just one of many ways the CVSA can be used in analyzing recordings obtained by others or through covert means for truth verification.

Investigators who have worked in one of the worst areas of criminality—sex crimes—have also used CVSA effectively when engaging with perpetrators online or over the telephone. It's even possible to analyze tapes such as YouTube or Facebook videos or any other type of audio recording a suspect may have made themselves

One of the most valuable attributes of the CVSA is that it can be used on older recordings, which is why CVSA analysts are often brought in to work on cold cases when there are audio recordings of interviews. It doesn't matter how many times humans have listened to these recordings—if they have come away with nothing, perhaps it is time to bring in this technology and learn whether someone was really being deceptive or truthful. Re-examining the evidence often leads to a new line of investigation. And, just as with the use of DNA evidence to clear innocent people, the CVSA analysis of recordings could also lead to exonerating those who were falsely accused. To read more about analyzing voice recordings click this link:

