Law Enforcement from Around the World Gather in Orlando for Professional Development/Advance Examiner Conference

News provided by

NITV Federal Services

23 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

Over 3,000 Law Enforcement Agencies Now Use the Patented Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® (CVSA®), manufactured by NITV Federal Services, for Detection of Deception.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NITV Federal Services (NFS), in conjunction with the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA), recently completed their 35th annual Professional Development/Advanced Examiner training program in Orlando, FL.

Continue Reading
NACVSA
NACVSA

The yearly one-week conference is held to offer law enforcement personnel the opportunity to learn the latest truth verification techniques utilizing the CVSA as well as advanced interviewing and interrogation training.  This was the 35th year that this course has been offered and according the Dr. Chad Jeansonne, Legislative Liaison for the NACVSA, attendance broke all previous records.

Susan Constantine, keynote speaker and a leading authority on body language and its role in deception detection, lectured on how to spot lies in both body language and in voice deviations.  Susan has over 20 years of experience in the field of human behavior sciences and offered the attendees a unique look at the critical signals that the average interviewer overlooks when conducting interviews.

The attendees also benefited from hearing Det. Allen O'Neill, a member of the Seattle Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, lecture on utilizing the CVSA during ICAC investigations.  During his lecture, Det. O'Neill revealed some startling statistics on just how effective the CVSA is at identifying deceptive responses on suspected child molesters (nearly 100%) as well as discussing real-life cases.

NITV FS Instructors Chief Bill Endler and Jerry Crotty, who is also Director of Law Enforcement Operations for NFS, taught advanced chart interpretation as well as criminal and pre-employment exam techniques.  Jerry taught a very effective and unique advanced interviewing and interrogation course that will soon be offered to all law enforcement agencies across the US, not just those that utilize the CVSA. 

Sean DeGrilla, the author of "Malcontent: Lee Harvey Oswald's Confession by Conduct" discussed his analysis of Lee Harvey Oswald's statements from both the recordings that were available at the time, and many more that have been discovered since then.  Sean played the Oswald recordings and CVSA charts as Oswald spoke, clearly indicating where Oswald was being deceptive and where he was telling the truth.

The CVSA is now the most widely used truth verification device utilized by the US law enforcement community and has two peer-reviewed, published studies validating its accuracy. The CVSA is not only extremely effective in criminal and background investigations, but can also be used to analyze old tape recordings of interviews to help solve cold cases.

For more information on the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer, or NITV FS' widely acclaimed training program, contact Kim Tegtmeier at 561-798-6280, go to CVSA1.com, or email to [email protected]

SOURCE NITV Federal Services

Also from this source

US Federal Chief Judge Approves Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® to Monitor Sex Offenders

According to the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts ( NACVSA ), an organization that represents 5,200 law enforcement CVSA...
US Special Forces Use the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® (CVSA®) in Combat Zones - Saves American Lives

US Special Forces Use the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® (CVSA®) in Combat Zones - Saves American Lives

US Special Forces utilize many technologies to go after the enemies of this country. One such technology is the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

European Government

Image1

Public Safety

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.