US Federal Chief Judge Approves Computer Voice Stress Analyzer® to Monitor Sex Offenders

NFS Announces US Federal Court's Div. of Probation Now Utilize the Computer Voice Stress analyzer to Screen Sex Offenders

LEWES, Del., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts ( NACVSA ), an organization that represents 5,200 law enforcement CVSA examiners, a U.S. federal court has ruled that sex offenders can be required to submit to the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer ® (CVSA ® ) examinations as part of their post-release supervision. Testimony before Judge Mordue indicated that nearly 3,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States have the devices available. Most have been manufactured by the National Institute for Truth Verification Federal Services (NFS), a West Palm Beach, Fla., company that has been producing the systems since 1988. Northern District of New York Chief Judge Norman A. Mordue ruled the technique is analogous to polygraph examinations, which have been accepted by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as a way to monitor the activities of those under post -release supervision. The CVSA is being used by Federal Probation Offices across the US to monitor sex offenders.

A Department of Defense survey of U.S. law enforcement users of CVSA reported that 86 percent found the CVSA to be either very or extremely accurate. The DOD survey also found that the vast majority of deceptive results with the CVSA were validated by obtaining confessions, and that the CVSA had a very small error rate - less than 0.5 percent. There are also two independent, peer-reviewed, published studies that found the accuracy of the CVSA to be between 95-98% accurate. Additionally, there are 31 other peer-reviewed, published studies that provide evidence in support of voice stress analysis.

Included in the nearly 3,000 law enforcement agencies that utilize the CVSA and depend on it to investigate criminal cases and to screen applicants are the Illinois State Police, California Dept. of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Atlanta P.D., Nevada Attorney General's Office, New Orleans P.D., and the California Dept. of Corrections & Rehabilitation.

There are also two independent, peer reviewed, published studies validating the accuracy of the CVSA at above 96%

"As an investigative and decision support tool, CVSA has proven itself to be invaluable to law enforcement," said Dr. Chad Jeansonne, legislative affairs director of the National Association of Computer Voice Stress Analysts (NACVSA), an organization that represents nearly 3,000 law enforcement agencies.

For more information on what law enforcement officials call 'One of the Most Important Investigative Tools Available Today,' visit CVSA1.com , call Kim Tegtmeier at 561-798-6280, or email [email protected] .

For more information on the NACVSA, contact Lourdes Porceque at [email protected] or call 888-358-5025.

SOURCE NITV Federal Services