CWH GUIDED $310M EBITDA FLOOR THEN BROADENED ITS OUTLOOK WEEKS LATER -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

Investigation focuses on whether Camping World Holdings issued forward guidance without disclosing known material headwinds

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shareholders lost approximately 16.5% of their investment value after the Company reported a $105.6 million Full Year 2025 GAAP net loss and suspended its quarterly dividend. The Company expects FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook in the range of $275 million to $325 million. Shareholders who lost money on CWH are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q3 2025 earnings call on October 29, 2025, CEO Marcus Lemonis told investors: "I believe we can have another record year of combined new and used unit volume growth" and expressed being "extremely confident in our ability to once again outperform the RV industry in 2026 and grow the earnings." CFO Tom Kirn projected Q4 benefits including $4-5 million in Good Sam loyalty breakage benefits and $4-5 million in F&I actuarial benefits. Further, management set an "adjusted EBITDA floor of around $310 million" for FY 2026 guidance.

At the time the $310 million EBITDA floor was communicated, the Company did not disclose the dividend suspension that followed shortly after. The Full Year GAAP loss of $105.6 million and broadened guidance range raised questions the reliability of its prior guidance.

