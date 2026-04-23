CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Issued Inadequate Disclosures: SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Were Risk Warnings Adequate?

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of Camping World Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: CWH) risk disclosures and public statements made during the period April 29, 2025 through February 24, 2026. A securities class action has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Find out if your losses qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CWH shares suffered a combined $5.96 per-share decline across two corrective disclosures, dropping 24.8% on October 29, 2025 and another 16.5% on February 25, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is May 11, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the first half of 2025, Camping World's SEC filings and earnings call commentary painted a picture of operational precision. The Company's 10-Q filings described accelerated procurement of used vehicles and projected that used vehicle revenue would "outpace comparative 2024 periods for much of 2025." On earnings calls, management described a "very healthy balance sheet" and touted the ability to "surgically manage" inventory using "sophisticated data analytics."

The Company's public filings contained standard risk factor language addressing general macroeconomic conditions and competitive pressures in the RV industry.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The lawsuit contends that these disclosures omitted critical, company-specific information that was already affecting operations:

The Company's inventory management systems and processes were allegedly inadequate to support the precision management described to investors

inadequate to support the precision management described to investors Retail consumer demand was allegedly overstated relative to what the Company was experiencing or could reasonably project

overstated relative to what the Company was experiencing or could reasonably project The aggressive used vehicle procurement strategy was allegedly building inventory that would later require "strict, corrective inventory management objectives" and accelerated liquidation of aged units

building inventory that would later require "strict, corrective inventory management objectives" and accelerated liquidation of aged units SG&A guidance of 600-700 basis points improvement (later reduced to 300-400 basis points) allegedly lacked a reasonable basis given known internal conditions

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The action challenges whether boilerplate risk factor language about macroeconomic uncertainty satisfied the Company's disclosure obligations when, as alleged, management already knew of specific operational deficiencies. By February 2026, the Company revealed it had "implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives" to address turnover problems, reported a net loss of $109.1 million for Q4 2025 (an 83.3% increase), and suspended its quarterly dividend.

The complaint charges that generic industry risk warnings cannot substitute for disclosing known, specific problems already affecting the business.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company describes its inventory management as 'surgical' while internal processes allegedly cannot support that claim, the gap between disclosure and reality raises serious questions under the securities laws." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Evaluate whether you qualify to recover investment losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com