CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Deteriorating Fundamentals: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) to contact the firm. Those who purchased CWH securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CWH shares fell 24.8% on October 29, 2025 and another 16.5% on February 25, 2026, as corrective disclosures revealed alleged inventory management failures and missed SG&A targets. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 11, 2026.

April 29, 2025: Ambitious Guidance Sets Investor Expectations

The Class Period opened with Camping World issuing Q1 2025 results and projecting SG&A as a percentage of gross profit would improve by 600 to 700 basis points for the full year. The Company reported $1.4 billion in revenue and touted "consistent growth in real time," the lawsuit recounts. Management described itself as "rigorously managing" SG&A to offset macroeconomic variability.

April 30, 2025: Earnings Call Reinforces Optimistic Narrative

The following day, during the Q1 earnings call, senior leadership doubled down. As detailed in the action, management emphasized "proper inventory planning, proper stocking" and a "very healthy balance sheet." The Company highlighted record used inventory procurement in March and stated it was "on pace to set another record in April." Used vehicle gross margins of 18.6% were cited as proof of year-over-year improvement.

July 29-30, 2025: Q2 Results Sustain the Narrative While Quietly Lowering the Bar

Camping World reported Q2 revenue of $2.0 billion. As set forth in the complaint, management described "surgically manag[ing] inventory" using "sophisticated data analytics" and declared the balance sheet had "never been stronger." However, the SG&A improvement target was quietly reduced from 600-700 basis points to 300-400 basis points, a material revision the securities action alleges was presented as a minor adjustment rather than evidence of systemic problems.

October 28, 2025: First Corrective Disclosure Shocks Investors

After market close, Camping World reported Q3 results revealing:

New vehicle revenue fell $58.1 million (7.0% decline)

Average new vehicle selling price dropped 8.6%

New vehicle gross margin decreased 81 basis points to 12.7%

2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance was set at only the "low $300 million range"

CWH shares dropped $4.17 per share (24.8%) the next trading day on unusually heavy volume.

February 24, 2026: Full Scope of Problems Emerges

The Company's Q4 2025 results disclosed that it had "implemented strict, corrective inventory management objectives," a stark reversal from months of touting surgical precision. Net loss widened 83.3% to $109.1 million. Gross profit fell $38.7 million. SG&A as a percent of gross profit improved only 190 basis points, falling far short of even the reduced 300-400 basis point target. The Company also suspended its quarterly dividend. CWH shares fell another $1.79 (16.5%) on February 25, 2026.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (888) SueWallSt.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises questions about whether known operational headwinds were communicated to shareholders with appropriate urgency." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 11, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com