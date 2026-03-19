CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Concealed Inventory Risks: SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased CWH stock between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026

Lost money on your Camping World investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Camping World shares lost $4.17 per share (24.8%) on October 29, 2025 and an additional $1.79 per share (16.5%) on February 25, 2026 as concealed operational realities reached the investing public. By the end of the Class Period, shareholders who relied on management's optimistic public statements had suffered devastating losses.

What They Allegedly Knew

The securities action maintains that throughout the first half of fiscal 2025, Camping World's senior leadership painted a picture of operational precision and financial strength that stood in stark contrast to what was unfolding internally. The Company proclaimed it could "surgically manage" inventory through "sophisticated data analytics" and touted a "very healthy balance sheet" with inventory owned "free and clear." Plaintiffs assert these assurances masked a building inventory crisis that would ultimately require emergency corrective measures.

While publicly celebrating "record levels of used inventory procurement" and boasting about competitive advantages in inventory management, the lawsuit contends the Company was accumulating aging inventory that it could not move without steep markdowns, a reality that would surface months later when the Company disclosed "accelerated sales of aged used vehicles in December" and "strict, corrective inventory management objectives."

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a pattern of alleged concealment:

Management publicly committed to 600-700 basis points of SG&A improvement as a percentage of gross profit, then quietly reduced that target to 300-400 basis points, before ultimately delivering only 190 basis points of improvement

The Company touted "record levels" of used vehicle procurement while allegedly failing to disclose that consumer demand could not absorb the inventory at profitable margins

failing to disclose that consumer demand could not absorb the inventory at profitable margins Executives described the balance sheet as having "never been stronger" while inventory levels ballooned from $1.82 billion in December 2024 to $2.12 billion by March 2025

Public statements celebrated "nimbleness" and "data analytics" capabilities, but the Company later admitted it needed "strict, corrective inventory management objectives" to fix structural turnover problems

New vehicle average selling prices were declining throughout the Class Period, yet management assured investors "any idea that we grew our volume on the backs of heavy discounting, that would be false"

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The action alleges that executives possessed information about deteriorating inventory conditions and weakening consumer pricing power that contradicted their public assurances. While telling investors they maintained "proper inventory planning" and "proper stocking," the Company was allegedly building an inventory position that would generate a $109.1 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025, an 83.3% increase in losses, and force the suspension of shareholder dividends.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

What Investors Were Not Told

The complaint charges that the Company's inadequate systems and processes prevented it from ensuring reasonably accurate disclosures and guidance. Rather than alert shareholders to emerging margin headwinds, inventory aging problems, and the growing gap between SG&A commitments and achievable results, the Company allegedly continued projecting confidence until corrective disclosures on October 28, 2025 and February 24, 2026 sent shares plummeting on unusually heavy trading volume.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 11, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com