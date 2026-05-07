CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Management Allegedly Inflated Operational Capabilities: SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: Understanding Lead Plaintiff Selection Under the PSLRA

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: May 11, 2026. Investors who purchased Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CWH shares dropped 24.8% on October 29, 2025, and fell an additional 16.5% on February 25, 2026, following disclosures that contradicted management's prior statements about inventory management prowess and SG&A expense reduction targets.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), courts appoint a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members. The lead plaintiff selects counsel, oversees litigation strategy, and acts as the class representative throughout the proceedings. The Court will generally select the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise adequate and typical of the class.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff selection process is often misunderstood. Key facts shareholders should know:

You do not need to be lead plaintiff to participate in any recovery. Absent class members retain all rights to share in any settlement or judgment without taking any action at this time.

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require out-of-pocket payment. Attorneys' fees are contingent and subject to court approval.

Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, frequently serve as lead plaintiffs because of their substantial holdings and fiduciary mandates.

The lead plaintiff may select any counsel, and the Court retains authority to approve or reject that selection.

Multiple investors may join together as a lead plaintiff group to aggregate their losses.

Filing a motion does not guarantee appointment. The Court evaluates competing applications based on statutory criteria.

About the Camping World Class Action

A securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois alleges that Camping World and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period regarding the Company's inventory management capabilities, consumer demand trends, and SG&A expense reduction targets. The lawsuit contends these misrepresentations caused investors to purchase CWH securities at artificially inflated prices.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome of this litigation. We encourage CWH investors who suffered meaningful losses to evaluate whether seeking lead plaintiff appointment serves their interests." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com