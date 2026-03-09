CYBER ENVIRO-TECH ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS REORGANIZATION AND STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING TO SUPPORT GROWTH INITIATIVES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental remediation oil/water treatment technology company, today announced it will reorganize its Board of Directors and engage in strategic repositioning of the business to better align with the Company's renewed focus and anticipated growth trajectory.

As noted in CETI's January 2026 press release, the Company made meaningful progress in several key areas as it sharpened its focus on its core competencies in water and oil filtration. Building on that momentum, CETI has several projects in its pipeline that are projected to come online during 2026, positioning the Company for potential revenue growth and expanded commercial traction.

To support these projects and other strategic initiatives, CETI is pivoting to prioritize revenue-producing opportunities and pursue targeted fundraising efforts designed to sustain and accelerate the Company's growth and development. The reorganization of the Board is intended to ensure that CETI has the appropriate governance, strategic guidance, and industry expertise in place to execute this next phase of its plan.

"Over the past six years, CETI has come a long way," said Kim D. Southworth, co‑founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "We continue to look for people and projects that can help us build value for our shareholders. I am excited about the future prospects for this company."

Additional details regarding the Board reorganization, including any new appointments or role changes, will be provided in subsequent announcements and in the Company's forthcoming disclosures.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental remediation and water treatment company focused on produced-water treatment, hazardous waste removal, and remediation of soil, sludge, and industrial wastewater. CETI is developing proprietary bioremedial materials and data-driven technologies intended to support future pilot programs and commercial applications across oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and municipal markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, pilot programs, operational readiness, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

