CYBER ENVIRO-TECH, INC. AND AIRPOWER USA AGREE TO EXCLUSIVE MANUFACTURING AND DISTRIBUTION TERRITORY RIGHTS FOR CLEAN AIR POWER GENERATION TECHNOLOGY, EXPANDING ENVIRONMENTAL PLATFORM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental technology company, today announced it has entered into a manufacturing and distribution agreement with AirPower USA, securing exclusive territory rights to manufacture and distribute compressed-air-powered energy generation systems across key international markets.

The agreement grants CETI exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for an initial five-year term, with automatic renewal provisions, covering regions including the Middle East, Africa, and Regions of North America. These regions represent areas of significant demand for reliable, off-grid, and environmentally sustainable energy solutions.

This agreement provides CETI with a tangible, revenue-oriented platform through the deployment of AirPower's clean energy generation technology. The Company expects initial project activity and potential deployments in the first half of 2026, aligning with CETI's broader strategy to prioritize revenue-producing opportunities and scalable environmental solutions.

AirPower's patented compressed air technology enables the storage and release of energy using high-efficiency mechanical systems, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional power generation and energy storage solutions. The technology addresses renewable intermittency while delivering a cost-effective, scalable solution for markets where reliable power is constrained.

The systems are well suited for revenue-generating applications including off-grid power generation, industrial operations, backup power for critical infrastructure, and remote or developing regions where demand for dependable energy solutions continues to grow. CETI believes these use cases align directly with near-term deployment opportunities in its licensed territories, supporting project-based revenue, equipment sales, and potential recurring service opportunities. Testing phases have demonstrated strong technical performance, and the AirPower solution is now in the commercialization stage.

More information can be found at:

www.airpowerusa.net

CETI plans to support commercialization through the development of manufacturing capabilities in its respective territories, currently in the planning phase, to facilitate regional production and distribution of AirPower generators alongside the Company's existing environmental technologies.

"This agreement represents an important step in expanding CETI's environmental platform into clean energy generation," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "We are focused on identifying and advancing opportunities that can deliver near-term revenue while building long-term shareholder value. We believe this technology, combined with our existing international relationships, positions us to pursue meaningful opportunities in key global markets."

CETI continues to evaluate its existing remediation business while expanding its environmental footprint into complementary sectors, including clean power generation and sustainable infrastructure solutions. The Company intends to leverage its established international relationships to support distribution, project development, and market entry initiatives for AirPower systems.

Building on this momentum, CETI has multiple projects in its development pipeline that are expected to come online during Q1 and Q2 of 2026, positioning the Company for potential revenue growth and expanded commercial traction.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets.

About AirPower USA

AirPower USA has developed a patented high-efficiency compressed air energy system designed to provide clean, flexible, and economically competitive power generation and energy storage solutions. The technology enables zero-emission energy production and is adaptable across a wide range of industrial, municipal, and off-grid applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, project development, operational readiness, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact for CETI:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

Contact for AirPower USA:

Bri Stoecklein, President

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 214.257.7957

Website: www.airpowerusa.net

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech