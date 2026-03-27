CYBER ENVIRO-TECH RECEIVES INITIAL ORDER INQUIRY FOR AIRPOWER SYSTEMS IN AFRICA, HIGHLIGHTING EARLY COMMERCIAL TRACTION FOLLOWING RECENT LICENSING AGREEMENT

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental technology company, today announced that, following its recently reported exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with AirPower USA, the Company has received an early-stage order inquiry for AirPower compressed air energy systems in the African region.

The inquiry, received from a group associated with a national energy authority in Africa, relates to approximately 85 units of AirPower's 3MW portable power stations—utility-scale, clean energy systems designed for off-grid and infrastructure applications. If advanced and consummated, the opportunity could represent a potential order value of approximately $200 million, with delivery targeted for 2026.

The inquiry was transferred to CETI by AirPower USA pursuant to the Company's recently acquired exclusive licensing rights covering Africa, the Middle East, and Kuwait. Under the terms of the agreement, CETI serves as the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of AirPower systems within these regions.

"This inquiry represents an encouraging early indication of market interest following our recent licensing agreement with AirPower," said Kim D. Southworth, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "While still in the preliminary stages, we believe this opportunity reflects the growing demand for scalable, clean energy solutions in regions where reliable power infrastructure is critical."

AirPower USA is actively supporting CETI in advancing this opportunity, including facilitating introductions and technical discussions with the prospective customer group.

The 3MW AirPower portable power stations are designed to deliver utility-scale, zero-emission energy generation using compressed air technology. These systems are particularly well suited for applications including remote and off-grid power generation, industrial operations, and infrastructure support in regions where access to reliable and cost-effective energy remains a key challenge.

CETI continues to build its pipeline of potential projects under its AirPower licensing agreement, with a focus on identifying near-term revenue opportunities and advancing commercial deployment initiatives in 2026.

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and emerging energy systems. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, and environmental sustainability challenges across global markets.

About AirPower USA

AirPower USA has developed a patented high-efficiency compressed air energy system designed to provide clean, flexible, and economically competitive power generation and energy storage solutions. The technology enables zero-emission energy production and is adaptable across a wide range of industrial, municipal, and off-grid applications. More information can be found at www.airpowerusa.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding potential project opportunities, technology deployment, operational readiness, and business strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability to convert inquiries into binding agreements, technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866.687.6856

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech