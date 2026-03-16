CYBER ENVIRO-TECH RESCINDS SEC REGULATION A OFFERING, REMOVING SIGNIFICANT DILUTION OVERHANG AND POSITIONING COMPANY FOR FUTURE GROWTH

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental remediation oil/water treatment technology company, today announced that it has formally cancelled its previously filed SEC Regulation A offering, removing what management believes had become a significant dilution overhang affecting the Company's share price.

The SEC Regulation A offering was initially pursued as a temporary financing vehicle while the Company evaluated strategic alternatives during its corporate reorganization. However, the structure of the offering created substantial potential dilution in the market, which management believes contributed to a sharp decline in the Company's share price following the filing.

Prior to the SEC Regulation A filing, CETI's shares were trading at approximately $0.05 (five cents). Following the filing, the stock declined significantly, at one point reaching $0.004. With the cancellation of the SEC Regulation A offering and the Company's renewed focus on alternative financing strategies, CETI's share price has since recovered and recently traded in the $0.06 range.

Management believes the cancellation of the offering removes a major source of uncertainty for investors and allows the Company to pursue more strategic, investor-friendly financing alternatives that better align with long-term shareholder value.

"We always viewed the Regulation A offering as a temporary option while we reorganized and evaluated other financing alternatives," said Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech. "After careful consideration, we determined that cancelling the offering was the right decision for our shareholders. Removing that source of dilution allows us to move forward with financing strategies that better support our growth plans and shareholder interests."

Building on the strategic repositioning announced earlier this week, CETI is advancing several projects currently in its development pipeline that are projected to come online during 2026, positioning the Company for potential revenue growth and expanded commercial traction.

To support these initiatives, CETI is prioritizing revenue-producing opportunities and targeted financing strategies designed to sustain and accelerate the Company's development while minimizing shareholder dilution.

The Company is also undertaking a reorganization of its Board of Directors to ensure CETI has the governance, strategic guidance, and industry expertise necessary to execute its evolving business strategy.

"We are very excited about this next phase for CETI," Southworth added. "We believe we have laid a strong foundation, and with a sharpened operational focus and more strategic financing solutions, the future for the Company looks very promising."

The Company expects to provide additional updates regarding strategic initiatives, partnerships, financing developments, and Board reorganization activities in the near future and encourages investors to stay tuned for further announcements as these developments unfold.

SEC REG A RECISSION LINK: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1935092/000155335026000017/ceti_8k.htm

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an environmental remediation and water treatment company focused on produced-water treatment, hazardous waste removal, and remediation of soil, sludge, and industrial wastewater. CETI is developing proprietary bioremedial materials and data-driven technologies intended to support future pilot programs and commercial applications across oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and municipal markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding planned technology deployment, pilot programs, operational readiness, financing strategy, and business initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including technical performance, regulatory requirements, customer adoption, financing availability, and market conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Winston McKellar

Director of IR / PR

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Website: www.cyberenviro.tech

Phone: 866.687.6856

SOURCE Cyber Enviro-Tech