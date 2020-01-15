Cyber School Students to Celebrate School Choice Week at Hockey Game

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of School Choice Week, students, family members, and staff at Agora Cyber Charter School will gather for a night of fun and socialization at the Wilkes-Barre vs. Scranton Penguins hockey game on Friday, Jan. 31.

The community outing will take place 6-10 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, located at 225 Highland Park Blvd.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We look forward to spending time celebrating our families and teachers at this fun community event," said Ilene King, director of marketing and enrollment at Agora Cyber Charter School. "School Choice Week is a wonderful reminder to show gratitude for the different learning options that help children succeed."

This event is one of three hosted by Agora Cyber Charter School during National School Choice Week. Celebrations will also be held in Allentown and Pittsburgh. Agora Cyber Charter School, established in 2005, is a free online public school for Pennsylvania students in grades K-12. Agora's engaging curriculum is offered by dedicated, Pennsylvania-certified teachers who are committed to an individualized learning approach.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

