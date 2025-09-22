Cyberhaven Announces First-Ever Data Defense Forum to Help Organizations Protect Data in the AI Era

Top cybersecurity experts share actionable strategies for AI-driven risks, insider threats, and organizational security transformation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven will host its inaugural virtual Data Defense Forum on September 24, 2025, convening cybersecurity leaders and innovators to address one of the most pressing challenges in business today: securing data in the age of AI.

AI has exploded into the workplace almost overnight, reshaping how employees work, collaborate, and innovate—but this rapid adoption comes with significant risk. According to Cyberhaven Labs' latest research , nearly three-quarters of AI applications in use pose high or critical risks, and only 16% of enterprise data sent to AI ends up in enterprise-ready apps, with the rest flowing to personal or unvetted tools.

AI adoption is no longer limited to tech companies; it's spreading across retail, pharma, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing, embedding itself into mission-critical workflows. Yet, Cyberhaven's analysis shows that just over a third of the data employees sent to AI tools over the past year was classified as sensitive corporate information, ranging from customer records to proprietary business insights. This "Shadow AI" reality is powerful, but precarious: 23% of AI apps in use are rated critical risk, and 50% are high risk, meaning nearly three out of four AI tools employees are already using introduce major security concerns.

To help organizations navigate these challenges, Cyberhaven's Data Defense Forum brings together cybersecurity leaders and innovators to provide actionable strategies for securing sensitive data, managing insider risk, and addressing AI-driven threats.

During the data security conference, virtual attendees will have the opportunity to hear from cybersecurity thought leaders, including:

Clayton Smith, Principal Security Specialist, AWS

With 20+ years of technology experience in cloud, network, and endpoint security, Smith helps organizations turn security into a strategic advantage.

Rinki Sethi, CSO, Upwind

A widely-recognized cybersecurity executive and board member, Sethi has built and scaled security programs at companies including Twitter, Walmart, and IBM, and now invests in the next generation of cybersecurity innovation.

Nic Acton, Senior Solutions Engineer, Wiz

Specializing in AI, automation, and cloud strategies, Acton brings expertise from working with the Department of Defense to enhance secure operations in complex environments.

Payman Armin, SVP and CISO, Xperi

With 25+ years in technology leadership, Armin drives operational excellence through cloud migration, agile transformation, and cross-functional collaboration in global teams.

Joe Sullivan, Former CSO at Facebook, Uber, and Cloudflare

A cybersecurity expert and former federal prosecutor, Sullivan now advises companies and startups on security strategy, executive mentorship, and organizational risk management.

"Our goal is for attendees to leave the Data Defense Forum with actionable lessons they can immediately apply to strengthen their data security and tackle emerging challenges in the AI era," said Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven. "We've selected experts with real-world experience addressing AI risks, insider threats, and organizational transformation, ensuring attendees gain insights they can put into practice from day one."

