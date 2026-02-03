Cyberhaven Launches Unified AI & Data Security Platform for the AI Era

The Intelligence Age has changed how data is created, shared, and reused. Cloud applications, real-time collaboration, and generative AI have broken the file perimeter, creating fragments of sensitive data that traditional tools cannot track or protect. Cyberhaven addresses this shift with a fundamentally different approach, built on comprehensive data lineage and agentic AI that understands what data is, where it came from, how it moved, and why it matters.

"AI has democratized intelligence, but it has also magnified data risk," said Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven. "Because of fragmented data, security teams can no longer rely on point tools that see only part of the picture. As data moves in fragments, snippets, and derivatives that evade traditional controls like tags and labels, organizations need a solution that follows data wherever it lives and goes."

At the core of the platform is Cyberhaven's ability to capture full data lineage across cloud applications, endpoints, and on-prem systems. This lineage provides the context needed for AI-driven data understanding, allowing security teams to accurately classify data, reduce false positives, and focus on real risk. Agentic AI then uses that context to detect risky data flows, investigate incidents, and guide response, without disrupting users or slowing the business.

"Cyberhaven's vision for a unified data security platform is far superior to standalone DLP and DSPM tools," said Dan Walsh, Chief Information Security Officer at Datavant. "A single architecture makes it possible to continuously assess data risk without stitching together multiple systems. By bringing data lineage, AI-driven classification, and agentic AI controls together, Cyberhaven enables security teams to protect sensitive data without slowing the business down."

"What immediately struck me was the model for depicting classes or groups of data. Visually, the bubble chart… looked very similar to how I typically see data," said Raghu Valipireddy, SVP & Chief Information Security Officer at Axos Financial. "That familiarity made it easy for me to translate what I was looking at."

In addition to announcing new product releases, Cyberhaven introduced new customer experience offerings, including Turnkey Services and the Insider Threat Intelligence Service, plus expanded analyst services. These offerings help customers deploy faster, mature their data security programs, and stay ahead of emerging insider and AI-driven risks.

This announcement comes on the heels of Cyberhaven's participation in the newly launched AI & Data Security Collective , a community of leading security experts across a wide range of industries, from financial services to telecommunications. Community members are focused on practical, experience-driven learning and actively contribute to a playbook of best practices that practitioners and emerging security leaders can leverage in their own organization.

Unifying AI & Data Security

Cyberhaven's unified platform helps organizations:

Discover and assess sensitive data across endpoints, SaaS, cloud, and on-prem systems

Minimize exposure by identifying redundant, obsolete, and over-shared data

Enable AI adoption securely with visibility and guardrails for generative AI use

Reduce insider risk with contextual detection and faster investigations

Stop data loss with real-time, explainable enforcement and user feedback

"Cyberhaven's platform is built on the foundation of deeper data context, complete data lineage across cloud, endpoint, and on-prem environments," said Prashant Jain, VP of Product Management & Product Marketing at Cyberhaven. "With a unified approach, Cyberhaven enables organizations to discover and assess sensitive data everywhere, minimize unnecessary exposure, adopt generative AI securely, reduce insider risk, and stop data loss in real time."

The Cyberhaven unified data security platform is available today. To learn more and see a demo of the platform features, click here .

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's unified data security platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security with deep data lineage and agentic AI. Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com.

