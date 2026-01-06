Cyberhaven Named to Built In's 2026 Best Places to Work Lists

AI-powered data security company recognized across Austin and San Francisco for workplace excellence.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven , the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research their next workplace.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, but it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

Cyberhaven was honored on the Best Places to Work in Austin, Best Midsize Places to Work in Austin, and Best Midsize Places to Work in San Francisco lists. The awards reflect Built In's data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

"Being named to Built In's Best Places to Work is a reflection of the incredible people behind Cyberhaven," said Nishant Doshi, CEO of Cyberhaven. "Our team is pushing the boundaries of how organizations secure data and AI in an increasingly complex world. That work requires curiosity, trust, and a culture that empowers people to build boldly. This recognition underscores our commitment to creating an environment where talented individuals can do the most meaningful work of their careers."

Earlier this year, Cyberhaven also announced it ranked number 51 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The company plans to unveil the next phase of its unified AI & data security platform, bringing together security for AI, data loss prevention ( DLP ), insider threat management, and Next-Gen DSPM capabilities on February 3, 2026. For more information on that announcement, visit https://events.cyberhaven.com/winter-2026-launch .

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ .

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven is reimagining data security. Until now, data security products have been limited to scanning data content or looking for specific user actions. Our AI-enabled data lineage technology analyzes billions of workflows to understand every piece of data within an organization, identify when it's at risk, and take action to protect it. To learn more, visit cyberhaven.com.

