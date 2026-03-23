Cyberonix and Korea University College of Informatics Sign MOU to Advance AI Research and Industry Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix"), a faculty-led software expert witness and technical advisory firm specializing in software and artificial intelligence systems, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the College of Informatics at Korea University, one of Korea's leading AI-focused academic institutions.

Cyberonix and Korea University College of Informatics Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Artificial Intelligence Research, Education, and Industry Collaboration Between Academia and Industry

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in artificial intelligence education, software engineering programs, and joint research initiatives. Areas under discussion include AI-focused coursework, project-based software development programs, joint seminars, industry-driven student projects, and specialized workshops exploring emerging technologies in AI systems, AI engineering, and modern software architectures.

The collaboration is designed to connect academic research with real-world technology challenges, enabling students and researchers to work on practical engineering problems drawn from industry. Discussions have also included potential programs such as AI software camps, deep-tech challenge projects, global colloquium lectures, and industry-sponsored capstone programs.

For Cyberonix, the partnership strengthens its connection to cutting-edge academic research and emerging talent in artificial intelligence and advanced software systems. It also enables the firm to contribute practical industry insights into university programs while exploring opportunities for joint research, innovation initiatives, and internship pathways.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping nearly every technology sector," said Dr. Jae Young Bang, CEO of Cyberonix. "Collaborating with Korea University's College of Informatics allows us to engage directly with emerging AI research while bringing real industry problems into the academic environment."

Cyberonix's expert network includes faculty affiliated with top-tier U.S. academic institutions. Through collaborations with leading universities worldwide, Cyberonix remains closely connected to the latest developments in AI systems, distributed computing, and large-scale software engineering.

For law firms, corporate executives, and investors navigating complex technology decisions, this academic engagement helps ensure that Cyberonix brings research-level technical insight together with practical engineering experience. The firm regularly supports clients in matters involving AI systems, software architecture, source code analysis, and technology due diligence, delivering rigorous and defensible technical analysis in high-stakes disputes, transactions, and strategic technology initiatives.

For more information, visit cyberonixexperts.com.

About Cyberonix Experts, LLC

Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix") is a faculty-led software expert witness and technical advisory firm serving law firms, business leaders, and investors facing complex software, AI, and technology matters. The firm provides testifying expert services, rigorous source-code review, and defensible technical analysis in high-stakes disputes. Cyberonix also advises executives and deal teams on software engineering practices, AI systems, and technology due diligence to assess technical risk, system performance, and long-term enterprise value.

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SOURCE Cyberonix