Cyberonix Software Expert Witness Supports Quartz Auto Technologies in Federal Jury Verdict Against Lyft

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix"), a faculty-led software expert witness and technical advisory firm, announced that it supported Quartz Auto Technologies LLC ("Quartz Auto") in connection with the March 5, 2026 jury verdict in Quartz Auto Technologies LLC v. Lyft, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-00719-ADA, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

In Quartz Auto Technologies LLC v. Lyft, Inc., a federal jury in the Western District of Texas found Lyft infringed U.S. Patent No. 9,460,616, with expert witness testimony from Professor Sam Malek of Cyberonix.

A unanimous jury found that Lyft's Smart Trip Check-In functionality infringed asserted claims 1, 2, 4, 11, and 12 of U.S. Patent No. 9,460,616 and further found that Lyft had not proven those asserted claims invalid. The jury awarded Quartz Auto a lump-sum damages award rather than a running royalty.

Lyft's Smart Trip Check-In is an automated safety feature that uses location data collected from riders' and drivers' smartphones to monitor rides in real time for irregularities, such as unexpectedly long stops, route deviations, or premature ride cancellations. If an issue is detected, the app prompts riders and drivers to confirm that they are safe and provides direct access to 911 and ADT emergency services.

Public reporting described the '616 patent as covering technology for providing information to drivers through an automatic driving system that communicates with mobile objects. The verdict followed litigation that began in 2020 before Judge Alan D. Albright in the Western District of Texas.

Cyberonix was retained by Irell & Manella LLP to provide software expert witness services in the matter. A Cyberonix expert, Professor Sam Malek, served as the testifying expert.

"This verdict highlights the importance of disciplined and defensible technical analysis in patent litigation involving software-enabled platforms," said Dr. Jae Bang, CEO of Cyberonix. "When product functionality, system behavior, and implementation details are disputed, expert work must be both rigorous and clearly explained."

Professor Malek added, "Complex patent cases often turn on whether technical issues can be translated into a clear and credible record for the court and jury. That is where careful software analysis and expert methodology matter most."

Cyberonix supports law firms, business leaders, and investors in complex software, AI, and technology matters. The firm provides testifying expert services, rigorous source code review, and defensible technical analysis in high-stakes disputes, and also advises executives and deal teams on software engineering practices, AI systems, and technology due diligence.

For more information, visit cyberonixexperts.com.

About Cyberonix Experts, LLC

Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix") is a faculty-led software expert witness and technical advisory firm serving law firms, business leaders, and investors facing complex software, AI, and technology matters. The firm provides testifying expert services, rigorous source-code review, and defensible technical analysis in high-stakes disputes. Cyberonix also advises executives and deal teams on software engineering practices, AI systems, and technology due diligence to assess technical risk, system performance, and long-term enterprise value.

Media Contact:

Cyberonix Experts, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://cyberonixexperts.com

SOURCE Cyberonix