Cyberonix's Prof. Sam Malek and CEO Dr. Jae Young Bang Support Technology Investment Consortium in Court Victory

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberonix Experts, LLC ("Cyberonix"), a faculty-led software expert witness and technical advisory firm, announced that its experts played a key role in supporting Technology Investment Consortium LLC ("TIC") in a significant court ruling in the Position Mobile Ltd SEZC matter.

After a 10-day Cayman Islands trial, the Court found the just and equitable threshold met and ordered a buyout for TIC. Cyberonix’s rigorous, court-tested technical analysis helped drive the decisive outcome.

In a judgment delivered on February 17, 2026 (FSD 79 of 2022 (DDJ); the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, Financial Services Division held that "the threshold for a just and equitable winding up order has been crossed," but concluded that a buyout order was the appropriate form of relief. The Court directed the parties to proceed toward determining the purchase price of the Petitioner's shares, if agreement cannot be reached.

The proceedings arose from an amended winding-up petition (originally dated April 1, 2022, and redated March 20, 2025) in which TIC (the "Petitioner"), sought an order to wind up Position Mobile Ltd SEZC (the "Company") on the just and equitable ground (and the appointment of joint official liquidators) or, in the alternative, an order requiring Genimous Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd and Genimous Holding (HK) Limited (together, the "Respondents") to acquire TIC's shares at a value to be determined by the Court. The Amended Petition pleaded that TIC had "justifiably lost all trust and confidence" in the way the Company's affairs were being managed, and emphasized the need to investigate the Company's affairs in light of alleged mismanagement and threatened mismanagement.

The Court heard the matter over 10 sitting days, from October 20, 2025 to November 6, 2025, reflecting the complexity of the evidentiary record and the high stakes of the dispute for the Company and its shareholders.

Cyberonix was retained by Dentons, counsel for the Petitioner, to provide independent technical expertise supporting the litigation team's case strategy and evidentiary presentation. Prof. Sam Malek, a recognized authority in software architecture and distributed systems, served as the testifying expert. His work centered on rigorous technical methodology, transparent analysis, and clear, defensible expert testimony under cross-examination. Dr. Jae Young Bang, CEO of Cyberonix, provided strategic oversight and technical coordination throughout the engagement.

"This ruling underscores the importance of precise, defensible technical analysis in complex technology disputes," said Dr. Bang. "When software systems, engineering decisions, and technical records become central to litigation, expert opinions must be both technically rigorous and clearly articulated to withstand scrutiny."

Prof. Malek added, "Effective expert testimony translates complex engineering realities into an objective and comprehensible technical record. Our focus is on methodological clarity, reproducibility, and careful alignment with the standards required in court."

Cyberonix supports litigation teams across North America in matters involving software architecture, mobile and web applications, AI/ML systems, cybersecurity, and other software-intensive technologies. The firm regularly assists in patent, copyright, trade secret, commercial, and class action disputes where source code review and expert technical analysis are outcome-determinative.

Cyberonix's Los Angeles Office, located in El Segundo, Calif., provides strategic access for collaboration with major intellectual property law firms in Los Angeles County and Orange County, while enabling efficient nationwide engagement. Its proximity to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) supports rapid travel and coordination across the North American market and facilitates collaboration with the Asia-Pacific technology sector.

