Cybersecurity, Enterprise Architecture, and IT Strategy Take Center Stage as Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal Expands Speaker Lineup

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has announced the next round of internal speakers for its flagship conference, Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. Marking its Canadian return this November 25-26, 2025, at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, the popular IT industry event will feature new sessions led by the firm's senior research and advisory executives, covering essential IT priorities such as cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, IT financial management, and workforce development.

"Canadian IT leaders are balancing global innovation with uniquely local challenges, from talent retention to data sovereignty," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison . "The lineup of speakers at Info-Tech LIVE in Montreal will equip attendees with actionable insights on the issues that matter most: aligning technology with strategy, developing adaptive teams, and delivering secure, data-driven innovation. These conversations are about preparing organizations across Canada to lead confidently in an era of exponential change and uncertainty."

Confirmed Speakers for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal

Jack Hakimian, SVP, Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

Jack Hakimian has more than 30 years of experience in technology and management consulting, having served global organizations across industries, including financial services, telecommunications, and consumer goods. Before joining Info-Tech, he held leadership roles at Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and IBM, where he led enterprise-wide digital transformations and AI strategy initiatives. Hakimian holds a master's degree in Computer Engineering and an MBA from the ESCP European Business School.

Session: Run IT by the Numbers: How to Inject Real Meaning Into the Decisions You Make

In this keynote, Hakimian will outline how IT leaders can take control of their budgets, mature their financial management practices, and use data-driven insights to align technology investments with organizational priorities. Attendees will learn how to strengthen IT's financial accountability and elevate the strategic role of technology spending.

Isabelle Hertanto, AVP, Training & Development Products, Info-Tech Research Group

With more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and intelligence operations, Isabelle Hertanto leads the commercial design and delivery of Info-Tech's Training & Development products. A former federal officer with Public Safety Canada, she has also held consulting roles across multiple industries and serves as an instructor at the University of Toronto's School of Continuing Studies. Hertanto brings a unique perspective on cybersecurity, governance, and professional learning.

Session: IT Learning & Development: Build an Adaptive Training Plan for Your Team

Hertanto's session explores how targeted upskilling strengthens functional capabilities and builds a more adaptive IT workforce. Participants will gain actionable guidance for developing tailored learning programs that accelerate both personal growth and organizational resilience.

Andy Neill, VP, Global Services & Chief Enterprise Architect, Info-Tech Research Group

Andy Neill oversees Info-Tech's global services organization and serves as Chief Enterprise Architect, helping members strengthen their data and architecture capabilities. He has held senior leadership roles with Siemens Consulting, the UK NHS, BBC, UK Parliament, and Loblaw Companies Limited, and spent a decade teaching enterprise architecture at the University of Toronto. Neill's expertise spans architecture, data strategy, and large-scale digital transformation.

Session: Enterprise Architecture Trends: 2025 and Beyond

In this keynote, Neill will highlight the emerging enterprise architecture trends that will define 2025 and beyond. Attendees will learn how to position architecture functions as drivers of innovation and agility while preparing their organizations for evolving business and technology demands.

Kate Wood, AVP, Research Development, Info-Tech Research Group

Kate Wood brings 25 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, with deep expertise in risk management, compliance, and governance. Prior to joining Info-Tech, Wood managed the information security office for a global insurance and investment enterprise, overseeing governance, threat intelligence, and security assurance across multiple jurisdictions. Wood holds a master's degree in Cyber Security from the University of Essex and numerous industry certifications, including CISSP and CISM.

Session: Build a Business-Aligned Security Roadmap

During this interactive session, Wood will guide attendees through the process of developing a security strategy that aligns directly with business goals. Participants will explore how to move beyond traditional operational frameworks to design security programs that deliver measurable organizational value.

Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 in Montreal will feature two full days of keynotes, workshops, and one-on-one analyst meetings, offering IT leaders access to research-backed insights and practical tools to accelerate transformation. Info-Tech's 2025 global tour has provided a unique opportunity for CIOs, CISOs, and technology executives to connect with peers, explore emerging trends, and gain actionable strategies to prepare for the exponential future of IT.

For more information about the event, please visit Info-Tech's LIVE 2025 in Montreal page. Further details on speakers and agenda highlights will be announced soon. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to showcase their products and services to an engaged audience of IT decision-makers at Info-Tech LIVE 2025 in Montreal. For more information about exhibitor opportunities, please contact [email protected].

