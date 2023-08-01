Cybersecurity Expert John A. Smith to Speak at ILTACON

Conversant CEO to present findings and in-depth insights of security survey jointly conducted
with the International Legal Technology Association

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversant Group, an innovative provider of "Secure First" infrastructure and cybersecurity services, announced today that CEO John A. Smith will present on the topic, "Security at Issue: Security Survey Results and Interpretations" at ILTACON 2023. The presentation, which will be held Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 2:00 p.m. ET, will dive into the current risks in law firm security practices and procedures as discovered in a survey jointly conducted with the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) in late 2022. The annual ILTACON event, which will be held Aug. 20-24 at Walt Disney World's Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Orlando, Fla., offers comprehensive peer-driven programs, educational content and face-to-face networking for industry experts and the legal community.

Smith will discuss the disconnect between law firm perceptions and practices and the security controls and orchestrations needed to truly secure systems and data against determined attackers. He will present detailed data discovered in the survey and analyze the gaps that still remain in the absence of adequately layering those practices across people, process and technology to achieve true defensibility. He will also discuss the lack of prioritization on recoverability and backup immutability and resiliency—which is greatly needed to ensure continued operations and avoid total data destruction in the event of catastrophic attack.

For more information about the survey and report discussed at the session, download the report. To discuss Conversant Group's security-focused services or the report's findings in depth, attendees are encouraged to visit Conversant at booth number 2119 at ILTACON. 

For more information about ILTACON 2023, visit the event site.

About Conversant Group

Conversant Group is changing the IT services paradigm with our relentless focus on "Secure First" managed services, IT infrastructure and consulting. Conversant has been a thought leader for over 14 years helping over 500 customers and entire industries get answers to the security questions they may not even know to ask. We are the world's first civilian cybersecurity force, with three time-tested battalions:

Fenix24 / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery
Athena7 / IT security assessments, strategy and planning
Grypho5 / Ongoing, security-based management

Learn more at ConversantGroup.com.

