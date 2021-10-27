Cybersecurity Leader Michael Ebert Joins Guidehouse

A strategic leader with a proven track record of investing in industry-changing innovation, Ebert brings more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and privacy to Guidehouse, enabling client success through the combination of consulting, technology integration, and cyber services. He is experienced with various areas of Healthcare Regulatory compliance, Information Management, and Information Security with particular specialization in the fields of risk management and business enablement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to our team. His business creativity, deep industry knowledge, and unique experience in leading all aspects of cyber business brings a wealth of advantages to Guidehouse," said Marianne Bailey, Partner and Cybersecurity Leader for Guidehouse. "A seasoned cyber executive and subject matter expert, he is highly effective in focusing on core issues and the evolving complexities that executive teams are confronting on a daily basis to protect their sensitive data and operations from cyber threats. His deep expertise in Healthcare and Life Sciences will strengthen our solutions and serve our clients well."

"Guidehouse has a standout practice addressing the myriad of complex issues associated with cybersecurity, working with clients to mature their cyber capabilities and improve their cybersecurity posture," said Ebert. "I look forward to supporting their global clients and further strengthening the team's powerhouse status."

Guidehouse understands the broad range of cybersecurity challenges facing public and commercial sector organizations. The company's cybersecurity advisors guide clients through complex technology, business, and enterprise risk management scenarios. Guidehouse offers cybersecurity solutions to help clients establish and optimize their information security operations to be better prepared to address current — and future — technology risks.

