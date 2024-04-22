Ulta Beauty, the National Meat Institute, and the American Frozen Food Institute Join Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition, Empowering Scope Three Emissions Reductions

New partners increase the global reach to 1,000+ supplier companies

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced the addition of three organizations to the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT), a consortium launched in 2021 to accelerate progress toward science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets. Ulta Beauty, the National Meat Institute, and the American Frozen Food Institute are now part of the diverse collaborative which provides members with a scalable, cost-effective solution to the challenge of addressing supply chain or Scope 3 emissions.

Supplier LOCT encourages and empowers suppliers to mitigate climate change impacts by providing expert-led online educational courses designed to help them measure, monitor, report, and take action to reduce their GHG emissions.

"At Ulta Beauty, we believe in being good stewards of our environment and enabling a brighter, more beautiful future for our world," said Jodi Caro, general counsel, chief risk and compliance officer at Ulta Beauty. "As the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty is uniquely positioned to effect change, and we are honored to be partnering with Supplier LOCT to extend our impact across our supply chain. In 2023, we established emissions reduction goals approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative. Working collaboratively with our supply chain and brand partners on this journey will be essential for achieving our goals."

The 2024 Supplier LOCT Impact Report shows that the initiative continues to grow and gain traction across industries, with over 850+ supplier companies across 68 countries. Over 3,000 learners have taken courses through Supplier LOCT to date.

"The Meat Institute is pleased to partner with Supplier LOCT to help meat and poultry processors to both determine their climate footprint and strategies to reduce emissions from farm to fork," said Julie Anna Potts, president, and CEO of the Meat Institute.

"At Guidehouse we are dedicated to creating a more resilient and environmentally responsible future," said Gaurav Menon, partner at Guidehouse. "Our continual growth underscores our unwavering commitment to fight for climate change in the effort to create a healthier planet for future generations."

"The American Frozen Food Institute is excited to support its members on the journey to reducing GHG emissions," added AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. "This collaboration with Supplier LOCT equips leaders in the frozen food sector with new resources and education to identify efficiencies and waste reduction opportunities."

In addition to the newest Supplier LOCT members, other partners include Atlantic Packaging, The Clorox Company, The Coca-Cola Company, DS Smith, The Estée Lauder Companies, General Mills, Guidehouse, Keurig Dr Pepper, Mars, Incorporated, McCormick & Company, Mondelēz International, Neiman Marcus Group, Nestlé, Ocean Spray, PepsiCo, Restaurant Brands International, and Yum! Brands.

