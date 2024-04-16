Guidehouse Honored with Coalition for Integrity's 2024 Corporate Leadership Award

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce that it will be recognized with the Coalition for Integrity (C4I) 2024 Corporate Leadership Award. Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre will accept the award on the firm's behalf at the C4I Integrity Awards Dinner on April 16, 2024.

C4I works with a wide range individuals and organizations to promote integrity and combat corruption in the public and private sectors. The Corporate Leadership Award recognizes leadership-level contributions by a company to corporate anti-corruption compliance, transparency, business ethics, and integrity, including internal integrity-related innovations and contributions in shaping external collective action initiatives.

At the event, the late Alexei Navalny will be honored with C4I's 2024 Individual Integrity Award for his courageous fight against corruption. His daughter Dasha Navalnaya will accept the award on Mr. Navalny's behalf.

"As Guidehouse continues to grow and evolve, our success is directly tied to our reputation and the trust people place in our brand. We are truly honored to receive this award - - a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team in upholding the highest standards of integrity in everything we do," said McIntyre. "We are also extremely humbled to be able to share the stage with Dasha Navalnaya, the daughter of Alexei Navalny, whose dedication to combatting corruption and promoting transparency and human rights will not be forgotten."

Worth D. MacMurray, CEO of the Coalition for Integrity said, "We are delighted to recognize and honor the firm with the C4I Corporate Leadership Award. We celebrate Guidehouse's commitment to operating with the highest standards of integrity and transparency."

For more information, please visit: https://c4i.swoogo.com/awards24.

