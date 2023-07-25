Cybersecurity takes center stage at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023

CompTIA

25 Jul, 2023, 11:50 ET

Robust educational offerings on AI and cybersecurity, cyber insurance trend, staffing and more, plus CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark workshops

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A full measure of cybersecurity content and conversations await attendees at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023, the technology industry's premier annual conference for vendor-neutral collaboration, innovative ideas and actionable advice Aug. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

"Cybersecurity permeates every aspect of an organization, from the staff they employ and the operations they practice, to the technologies they use and the customers and partners they engage with," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "At ChannelCon, we'll offer a comprehensive education track that covers these areas and more."

Highlighting the programming is a power panel on the State of Cybersecurity, where leading experts will discuss the cyber trends to watch as companies deal with an expanding threat landscape.

Other sessions will explore how upskilling current staff can help organizations overcome the crunch in cybersecurity talent; current trends and future directions in the cyber insurance market; and how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing digital defenses.

Also planned for ChannelCon are a series of workshops related to the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark. This organizational accreditation for managed service providers and solutions providers validates they have met or exceeded industry-accepted best practices and standards in cybersecurity.

"The workshops will prepare organizations for the rigorous accreditation process they will go through to earn the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark," said Wayne Selk, vice president, cybersecurity programs, CompTIA, and executive director of the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO). "This includes developing roadmaps and strategies to create a cybersecurity-first mindset; writing effective cybersecurity policies; understanding the world of business risks; and more."

In addition to the cybersecurity track ChannelCon will feature a mix of collaborative sessions on workforce tactics to help build your business, tools for tech vendors, and sales and marketing strategies. Complete conference details and registration options are available CompTIA ChannelCon 2023. For the latest news from the conference visit the ChannelCon Virtual Press Office.

