Cybersecurity Ventures Introduces 2024 Inaugural List of Cybersecurity Pundits

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock's Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, has been included in Cybersecurity Ventures' inaugural list of cybersecurity pundits for his expertise in Penetration Testing.

Seemant Sehgal, Founder & CEO, BreachLock named Penetration Testing Pundit by Cybersecurity Ventures

As the former global head of cybersecurity at ING bank, who managed a multi-million-dollar security budget, Sehgal has experienced the challenges of traditional pentesting approaches and was determined to help his fellow practitioners overcome these same obstacles. Sehgal went on to found BreachLock in 2019, which quickly became a global cybersecurity leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), further demonstrating Sehgal's commitment and determination to develop offensive security technologies and making him the global leader and penetration testing pundit he is today.

Expressing his gratitude for being selected by Cybersecurity Ventures, Sehgal commented, "I'm humbled to be included in the prestigious cybersecurity pundit 2024 list with an incredible group of global Cybersecurity experts. Thank you, Steve Morgan and the rest of the Cybersecurity Ventures team for providing me this honor."

The pundits included on the list are often approached by the media for their thought leadership and opinions on various cybersecurity topics like cybercrime, penetration testing, data privacy, offensive security strategies, red teaming, and other related topics. All of the experts are available for speaking engagements and special appearances, as indicated by Cybersecurity Ventures.

