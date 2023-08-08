Cyclyx Introduces Brokerage Services to Provide New Recycling Options to Divert More Plastics from Landfill

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based, post-use plastic innovation company, announces the launch of Cyclyx Brokerage Services. This new offering addresses waste plastic streams that Cyclyx has sourced, but which are not appropriate for the previously announced Cyclyx Circularity Center based on the needs of specific offtake partners. This plastic will be sold to other mechanical or advanced recycling customers to increase the proportion of plastic diverted from landfill.

The service leverages Cyclyx's chemical profiling of plastic capabilities in order to find recycling options for a broad array of newly diverted waste plastics from landfill. Brokerage broadens Cyclyx´s ability to deliver custom compounded feedstocks that meet a diverse set of customer needs and specific demands in the handling of complex post-use plastics.

Cyclyx adds this brokerage service to its current suite of offerings, which include Cyclyx consortium membership, 10to90® landfill diversion programs, chemical characterization lab for analysis of material, and the development of Cyclyx Circularity Centers to produce custom blends of post-use plastics for both mechanical and advanced recyclers. This addition broadens Cyclyx's scope and scale when sourcing post-use plastics to meet the emerging demand for mechanical, post-consumer recycled material and include custom compounding for plastics #1 through #7 to meet the quality and specification standards for advanced recyclers.

As an industry leader, Cyclyx has the vast experience and resourceful, international network via its consortium necessary to create collaborations across the value chain of plastics. Implementing brokerage services when applicable will generate business opportunities for reducing landfill plastics and redirecting them to new recycling options for its highest and best use.

Joe Vaillancourt, CEO of Cyclyx, said, "The introduction of brokerage services at Cyclyx is instrumental in our pursuit to increase the recyclability of post-use plastics by allowing us to leverage our expansive network of consortium members, sourcing clients, and our ability to custom compound for both advanced and mechanical recyclers. As we enable the connection between plastic waste sources and our committed intermediaries—mechanical and advanced recycling offtake partners—we can facilitate a greater diversion of plastic waste from the landfill and an increase in the options for those waste plastics to be recycled."

Cyclyx Brokerage Services will support the company's 10to90 mission of increasing the recyclability of plastics from 10% to 90%. This positive shift creates a circular economy to prevent the end-of-life stage currently seen for the majority of these complex plastics.

