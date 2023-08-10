Cyclyx Welcomes the Nearly Century-Old Teknor Apex to its Consortium

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, announces Teknor Apex as its newest member.

Founded in 1924, Teknor Apex has nearly 100 years of experience in developing innovative and sustainable solutions globally. As a private, family-owned company, Teknor has become a trusted partner to specifiers and processers alike to provide regulatory-compliant, high-performing color and custom compounds to a wide variety of end markets.

Sustainability has always been central to and a core competency of the company, with a focus on recycling and circular production methods using post-industrial waste (PIR) dating back to the earliest days of garden hose manufacturing in the mid-1950s. With people and the planet positioned at the center of the company's purpose, sustainability is a guiding principle that drives the organization's focus on positively impacting its employees, customers, and the environment. Today, Teknor Apex is focused on diverting 75% of their waste from landfills, is aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and participates in many plastic recycling initiatives and sustainable events. By joining the Cyclyx consortium, Teknor will further its dedication to corporate sustainability by continuing to work with like-minded organizations.

"We are delighted to announce our engagement with Cyclyx International whose mission reflects our own long-standing commitment to sustainability. Our ability to deliver tailored solutions will be a critical enabler for our value chain partners to scale up projects with real environmental impact," said Michael Roberts, Chief Innovation Officer, Teknor Apex. "Joining Cyclyx, a network also committed to accelerating the implementation of circular solutions, promotes confidence, transparency, accessibility and consistency – all key attributes of both organizations and our sustainability journeys."

"Teknor Apex is a valuable addition to the Cyclyx consortium," says Ron Sherga, Vice President,

Membership Engagement at Cyclyx. "Their century of experience and forward-thinking mentality brings a remarkable perspective to the work that we are doing. We certainly see many possibilities—including their future involvement with our mission brand, 10to90, which will underscore Teknor's emphasis on innovation and the development of necessary infrastructure to help drive the recycling rate for post-use plastic. Working together will enable us to continue to create new pathways for plastic recycling."

As Teknor Apex prepares to celebrate 100 years of multi-generational leadership and innovation in 2024, and is looking forward to the next century and beyond, decarbonization and digitization have become top priorities. By joining the Cyclyx consortium, Teknor Apex is ensuring that its future identity will continue to carry the legacy already established as an authority in sustainability.

