Cyclyx Welcomes Vinmar International to the Cyclyx Consortium

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recyclability of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced that Vinmar International, a global marketing, distribution, and project development company that brings tailored solutions to the world's leading producers and users of plastics, has joined the Cyclyx consortium.

As Cyclyx continues to grow its resources and operations to divert plastic waste from landfills and into a recycling pathway, it becomes necessary to foster and cement relationships with leaders in the plastic product space. Vinmar has over 40 years of experience and expertise in efficiency and logistics regarding petrochemical producers and the plastics market.

Vinmar is committed to reducing post-use plastic waste, and that pledge lends itself perfectly to the mission brand of Cyclyx, 10 to 90®, as we collaborate to raise the recycling rates of plastic from 10% to 90%. Vishal Goradia, CEO of Vinmar, said "We are fully committed to contributing to sustainability and circular economy in the plastics industry. Cyclyx's approach of bringing stakeholders together in search of transformative solutions to plastic waste fits perfectly with our strategy and we are happy to be a new member."

"Welcoming Vinmar to the consortium is a source of great excitement," said Joe Vaillancourt, Cyclyx CEO. "Our shared goals of raising the recycling rates for post-use plastics and creating pathways for plastic recycling where there were none before will make Vinmar a vital and integral resource as we continue to scale the consortium's partnerships and programs."

Current recycling practices and structures result in less than 10% of all post-use plastic getting recycled. Efforts from Cyclyx and its consortium members positively disrupt the current system to increase this value and create value in post-use plastic to expand sustainability practices further and promote the benefits of a circular economy.

Media Contact

Melissa Emmott

VP, Marketing and Programs

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyclyx International