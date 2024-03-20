CyCognito Names Sean Blenkhorn as Chief Customer Officer

Security veteran to lead customer growth strategy for exposure management provider

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCognito , the leader in exposure management, today announced the appointment of Sean Blenkhorn as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With more than 20 years of industry experience, Blenkhorn joins CyCognito at a time of record growth and market momentum. As CCO, Sean will be responsible for the customer journey from pre-sales to post-sales.

"No one is better suited than Sean to drive CyCognito's customer strategy in this pivotal stage in our company and industry," said Rob Gurzeev, CEO, CyCognito. "He not only has the experience driving customer and go-to-market strategies for leading companies, he knows exposure management through and through—and understands the market dynamics that will be critical to accelerating our growth plans. We welcome Sean with open arms and look forward to a fruitful partnership."

Sean's experience in the cybersecurity industry spans more than two decades, leading teams across go-to-market, including sales engineering, customer experience, product, and consulting services. Most recently Sean led global Sales Engineering for Axonius and held multiple executive roles at eSentire as Chief Product Officer, Field CTO, and VP, Sales Engineering. Prior to his work in the vendor space, Sean spent nearly a decade consulting with Fortune 100 and 500 companies, helping to establish and build highly successful cybersecurity programs including the integration of core technologies such as endpoint security, encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and security information and event management (SIEM).

"As threats continue to emerge and attackers get smarter, the need for comprehensive asset visibility, discovery and prioritization becomes increasingly critical," said Blenkhorn. "Customers choose CyCognito because it transcends traditional vulnerability scanning, offering a broad framework for identifying, evaluating, and securing an organization's publicly exposed cloud and web-facing assets. The company's market leadership and exponential growth is a testament to the value customers derive."

CyCognito is an exposure management platform that reduces risk by discovering, testing and prioritizing security issues. The platform scans billions of websites, cloud applications and APIs and uses advanced AI to identify the most critical risks and guide remediation. Emerging companies, government agencies and Fortune 500 organizations rely on CyCognito to secure and protect from growing threats. For more information, visit https://www.cycognito.com/

