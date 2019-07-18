Cydcor Earns Dealer Of The Year Honors From AT&T For 3rd Consecutive Year

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor, the leader in customer acquisition solutions, was named AT&T's Dealer of the Year for the third year for top overall performance, while receiving awards in other categories. Vera Quinn, Cydcor President, accepted the Dealer of the Year award at AT&T's Revolution conference in Dallas.

Cydcor beat out dealers nationwide to earn this prestigious distinction. This year, Cydcor was recognized for its achievements that went well beyond producing impressive sales numbers. In addition to earning top honors as a Dealer of the Year, Cydcor delivered on multiple fronts, the highlights of which include its results in broadband to video, wireless to video and high-speed internet access sales.

Cydcor also won in other categories including:

Bundles Dealer of the Year

Broadband Dealer of the Year

Wireless Dealer of the Year

"I'm proud that Cydcor and our network of sales offices were able to again deliver the top sales performance in 2018," said Quinn. "Three years in row of Dealer of the Year honors is a testament to our commitment to our clients, and this time while raising the bar and being honored in several key product and service categories."

"AT&T is focused on creating meaningful connections and meeting customers where they are," said Mike Wittrock, Senior Vice President – Indirect Sales and Distribution at AT&T. "Cydcor has helped build relationships with our customers in local communities and we look forward to what the company can bring in the future."

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

