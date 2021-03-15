CYE Deepens Market-leading Cyber Bench with New Additions to Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CYE , the industry leader in cybersecurity optimization solutions, announced today the addition of Franck Cohen, Ann Johnson, John Negron and Petter Weiderholm to its Advisory Board. The new members bring decades of leadership experience in the cybersecurity and software ecosystem and will be vital in supporting CYE's mission to make digital environments a safer place.

Franck Cohen was instrumental in the global expansion of SAP, where he most recently served as Global Chief Customer Officer. Prior, Franck was the President of EMEA, in charge of a 10bn P&L. He now advises a range of esteemed technology organizations. Franck will serve as Chairperson of the CYE Advisory Board.

Ann Johnson is Corporate Vice President, SCI Business Development at Microsoft, where she oversees the company's long term security, compliance, and identity investment and partnership strategies. She is a sought out thought leader and advisor to a number of cyber industry boards.

John Negron is a seasoned cybersecurity expert with a focus on sales and service management, for both enterprise clients and the public sector. John previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at Tenable, and prior to that, led the Global Security Sales Organization (GSSO) at Cisco.

Petter Weiderholm is a Managing Director at EQT Partners, the private equity firm which just led CYE's $100 million growth funding round. As part of his role, Petter supports EQT's tech-related investments and works directly with numerous EQT portfolio companies to help assess and remediate cybersecurity risks. Prior to EQT, Petter was part of the tech leadership team at Spotify as Vice President of IT.

"CYE's management, solutions, and track record are outstanding and I look forward to working closely with the whole team as it enters this very exciting growth phase," said Franck Cohen, Chairperson of the CYE Advisory Board.

CYE brings a fact-based approach to organizational cyber defense, managing real business risks and optimizing cybersecurity investments. CYE serves as a trusted advisor to medium-size and Fortune 500 companies in multiple industries around the world.

