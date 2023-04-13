Cyera Named "Data Security Platform of the Year" in 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards Program

Data Security Posture Management Platform Recognized for Revolutionizing How Data is Secured

SAN MATEO, Calif., and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyera , the data security company, announced today that Data Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and solutions in the global data technology market, has awarded the Company the 2023 "Data Security Platform of the Year" Award in its 4th annual Data Breakthrough Awards program.

"This recognition from Data Breakthrough is a testament to our team's commitment to revolutionize the way in which data is secured," said Cyera co-founder and CEO, Yotam Segev. "Our platform was built to address the collective pain that CISOs and their teams feel every day as they struggle to secure data to eliminate breaches and data loss. By giving security teams context and control over their cloud data we can break the silos that exist in multi-cloud environments and empower security teams to manage and protect their company's sensitive data. The results for our customers are immediate and impactful."

Cyera's AI-powered data security posture management platform provides holistic cloud data security coverage across SaaS, PaaS and IaaS environments, gaining deep knowledge of a data's context, who can access it, and how it is used across environments and platforms. Cyera instantly provides companies visibility over all their sensitive data, context over the risk it represents and their security exposure, and automated remediation to reduce the attack surface and ensure operational resilience. Cyera detects and mitigates exposures by applying the right security controls at the speed and scale of the cloud.

"With companies moving data to the cloud faster than ever before, today's multi-cloud landscape is data chaos. It's nearly impossible to know what data is in the cloud, where it's stored, or if it's secured. Data is increasingly one of the most valuable assets of any modern-day business so it's critical to secure that data from attack and misuse. Most data security technologies make it difficult or impossible to fully identify risk and take appropriate action," said James Johnson, managing director, Data Breakthrough. "Cyera is revolutionizing the way businesses secure their data. The results and impact of Cyera's platform are immediate. Leading financial, pharmaceutical, and retail customers have uncovered sensitive data and exposures they never would have otherwise. Congratulations on being our pick for the 2023 'Data Security Platform of the Year.'"

